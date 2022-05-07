TAMPA — Treya Lam will perform Monday, May 9, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Lam is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose joyously complex identity informs but does not define their work, whether solo or when collaborating. With politically charged songwriting and instrumental prowess on guitar, piano and strings, Lam recalls Nina Simone, Ani DiFranco and Andrew Bird.
Lam’s debut album “Good News” was created by an all-women and gender nonconforming team. The album was released on Kaki King’s label Short Stuff Records.
Lam is currently developing “otherland,” an audiovisual chamber-folk album on radical self-acceptance, intersecting identities and healing in the wake of grief and loss.
Lam is an active member of the Resistance Revival Chorus and had their song “Dawn” featured on their debut album “This Joy,” released on Difranco’s Righteous Babe Records. Lam was a resident at Joe’s Pub in 2019 and frequently works with ecotheatre company Superhero Clubhouse. Lam has performed at the Prospect Park Bandshell, MASS MoCA, Greenwood Cemetery, American Museum of Natural History and the New York Public Library.