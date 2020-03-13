A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Bloodshot’
- Genre: Action, science fiction and adventure
- Cast: Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley, Alex Hernandez, Toby Kebbell, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Lamorne Morris and Guy Pearce
- Director: Dave Wilson
- Rated: PG-13
Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation.
With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force — stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not — but he’s on a mission to find out.
‘The Hunt’
- Genre: Thriller and action
- Cast: Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Madigan and Hilary Swank
- Director: Craig Zobel
- Rated: R
When 12 strangers wake up in a clearing, they don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen for a very specific purpose: The Hunt.
In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Gilpin), knows the Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Swank) at the center of it all.
‘My Spy’
- Genre: Action and comedy
- Cast: Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong
- Director: Peter Segal
- Rated: PG-13
“My Spy” follows hardened CIA operative JJ (Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl named Sophie (Coleman).
He has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance, JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.
‘I Still Believe’
- Genre: Christian biographical drama
- Cast: KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, Melissa Roxburgh and Gary Sinise
- Director: The Erwin Brothers
- Rated: PG
One love can change your life. One life can change the world.
From the creators of “I Can Only Imagine” comes an inspiring love story for the ages. Rediscover the wonder of love in “I Still Believe,” based on the real-life story of chart-topping singer Jeremy Camp.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Lost Girls’
- Genre: Drama and biography
- Cast: Amy Ryan, Thomasin McKenzie, Gabriel Byrne, Lola Kirke, Miriam Shor, Reed Birney, Kevin Corrigan and Dean Winters
- Director: Liz Garbus
- Rated: R
When Mari Gilbert’s (Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen.
Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers Mari will not let the world forget. From Academy Award nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, “Lost Girls” is inspired by true events.
“Lost Girls” will debut on Netflix March 13.
‘The Postcard Killings’
- Genre: Thriller, mystery and crime
- Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Connie Nielsen, Cush Jumbo, Denis O'Hare, Naomi Battrack and Ruairi O'Connor
- Director: Danis Tanovic
- Not rated
Based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund New York Times best-selling novel, “The Postcard Killings” is a chilling crime story, following Jacob Kanon (Morgan), a hardened New York Detective, in search of the person responsible for the murder of his only daughter.
Across Europe, newlywed couples are being targeted in a string of bizarre homicides that leave the young victims’ bodies looking like they have been staged.
‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold and Sharon Van Etten
- Director: Eliza Hittman
- Not rated
Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Ryder) embark across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion.
‘Stargirl’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Giancarlo Esposito, Karan Brar and Darby Stanchfield
- Director: Julia Hart
- Rated: PG
“Stargirl” from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves … and their world.
“Stargirl” debuts on Disney+ March 13.
‘The Roads Not Taken’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Elle Fanning, Javier Bardem, Salma Hayek and Laura Linney
- Director: Sally Potter
- Rated: R
Sally Potter’s “The Roads Not Taken” follows a day in the life of Leo (Bardem) and his daughter, Molly (Elle Fanning), as she grapples with the challenges of her father’s chaotic mind.
As they weave their way through New York City, Leo’s journey takes on a hallucinatory quality as he floats through alternate lives he could have lived, leading Molly to wrestle with her own path as she considers her future.