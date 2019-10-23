“That one may smile, and smile, and be a villain—”
Shakespeare had it right that sometimes the villain is not who we expect. In the new Walt Disney release “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” we learn that it is not always the one with the horns.
A sequel to the 2014 American dark fantasy film “Maleficent, directed by Robert Stromberg, the new movie expands on the relationship between Aurora and Maleficent because they wonder if they can be family if they are on opposite sides. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is directed by Joachim Ronning.
For those who don’t know, the characters depicted in the recent “Maleficent” films originated in Walt Disney’s 1959 American animated musical fantasy film “Sleeping Beauty.” I watched the new movie with my mom, who is a big fan of “Sleeping Beauty.” Aurora has always been her favorite Princess. She grew up being afraid of Maleficent. My mom said that for her generation, she was always the quintessential Disney villain. When my mom saw “Maleficent,” her view of the character changed. She saw a new way to look at the old story. Maybe all of the Disney villains are simply misunderstood?
In the original “Sleeping Beauty” film, Maleficent is portrayed as an evil fairy who cursed a princess. In “Maleficent,” she cursed Aurora, but she also saved her. In the new film she is portrayed as motherly but also overprotective. She doesn’t trust humans other than Aurora.
My mom pointed out that she understands that need to be protective and territorial. She said that the world is a scary place sometimes. Maleficent certainly has reasons not to trust humans.
I think the “Maleficent” movies are darker and more complex than the animated classic. It is still about good versus evil, there isn’t any singing and dancing.
There is a lot going on in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The storyline involves serious misunderstandings, devious plots and a deeper dive into Maleficent’s character. Maleficent remains wounded from her experience five years before. She knows that she is seen as evil by the local human villagers. She knows that the narrative of what really happened with King Stefan has changed and she has been turned into the heartless, evil witch.
I like that Maleficent is caring even though she doesn’t like all humans. She is also funny and provides some comic relief other than the pixies. She is brave and helps the people she cares about. Maleficent is protective of Aurora and the Moors. She is a leader and she wants to keep her people safe.
I like that Philip and Aurora finally get married. I also like that Maleficent finds other fairies like her. It explains more about her and helps the audience understand her better.
Maleficent is the protagonist of the story, even though the villagers don’t know that. The antagonist is Queen Ingrith, Philip’s mother.
My mom pointed out that for most of the movie, only the audience knows the real truth of who the bad guy is. You get to see the potential for Maleficent to use her power to crush her foes. And you get to see how a leader can twist words to manipulate their followers. Queen Ingrith has her own reasons for being jaded. She feels fear is the best way to control her subjects and she needs to be in control. The movie also delves into how people can be fooled by propaganda to believe that conflict is the best solution.
Although Aurora is not the main protagonist in the story, we see her character grow. By the end of the film she is no longer the helpless, pretty princess of the animated classic film. She is making her own choices and is not doing just what is expected of her. The same can be said of Prince Philip.
One of the film’s primary themes is to not give up on the people you love. Aurora thinks that Maleficent has cursed the king and has left her. Maleficent thinks Aurora has chosen the humans over her. They need to learn to trust each other. The film also talks about how certain people use fear to manipulate others to agree with their opinion. Queen Ingrith spreads a rumor about Maleficent being a villain so people will start a war against her.
Maleficent and Queen Ingrith are both leaders faced with the choice of sowing war or peace. How and why they make those choices evolves in the movie. It isn’t always easy to spot the villain if you don’t have the whole story.
I think Maleficent is a good person who makes bad decisions sometimes. It isn’t just good versus evil. She isn’t sure if she should look after Aurora or look after herself and the other Dark Fae.
Angelina Jolie, who stars in as Maleficent, has made the character her own. I think the movie was just as outstanding as the first one and I hope they make another.
– Tracey Zumpe contributed to this review