For cinephiles, there is an undeniable mystique surrounding “lost” films. How does a film vanish? How could those involved in making it — the producers, the director, the cast and the crew — allow the culmination of their blood, sweat and tears to fade into obscurity? Yet, it has happened again and again over the years: All copies of certain feature films and short films cease to exist in any studio archives, private collections, or public archives, such as the U.S. Library of Congress.
Copies of many early films no longer exist. According to the Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation, more than 90% of American films made before 1929 are lost. Most of these films were intentionally destroyed: It was common practice to throw out or recycle films after their initial run because vault space was limited and the filmmakers thought the products had no future value.
Some films were lost accidentally.
Until the early 1950s, the industry used highly flammable nitrate film. Over the course of the 20th century, a number of fires broke out at major film studios, including the 1924 Universal Pictures fire, the 1937 Fox vault fire and the 1965 MGM vault fire. Films lost in the Fox vault fire included those made by Theda Bara, Shirley Mason, and William Farnum. The MGM fire wiped out the only known copies of several films, including “London After Midnight,” a 1927 silent mystery/horror classic directed by Tod Browning and starring Lon Chaney. The movie has become something of a holy grail among film buffs.
From a modern perspective, losing a film seems highly implausible. These days, it is difficult to erase our digital footprints. Controversial comments made in haste, photographs accidentally posted to social media platforms and embarrassing childhood videos shared by sentimental relatives can be deleted — but it may have been shared, screencapped and archived. Don’t be surprised if your greatgrandchildren will have access to that video of you singing your big number from your elementary school production of “Annie Jr.”
Many “lost” films aren’t lost at all: They have been set aside by filmmakers who lack the funds to complete the project. Such is the case with a sequel to the 1976 horror/thriller “Grizzly.” The original film sought to capitalize on the success of 1975’s “Jaws.” Substituting a man-eating grizzly bear for a man-eating great white shark, filmmakers recycled many of the same plot devices in a story that pits a park ranger against an apex predator in a National Forest.
Though “Grizzly” was blasted by critics as a cheap facsimile of “Jaws,” it ended up earning $38 million worldwide — an impressive feat for an independent film. Apparently, it modest success attracted enough backers to launch an attempt at a sequel.
Filming on “Grizzly II” began in Hungary in 1983. According to Suzanne Csikos Nagy, the film’s producer, the recipe called for a 17-foot tall mechanical bear, a Woodstock-style outdoor concert with up to 50,000 attendees, “cutting-edge English rock groups,” and a cast that included both established and emerging Hollywood actors. Instructions: Mix contents and let simmer in a satellite state of the Soviet Union.
Nothing could go wrong, right?
Clearly, something went wrong. Shortly after production began, one of the co-producers bailed, claiming there was no money to pay the 300 cast and crew members they had assembled. Although filming continued after refinancing, eventually all resources were depleted. The unfinished “Grizzly II” was put on a shelf in someone’s vault where it sat untouched for decades.
In 2018, Csikos Nagy decided to restore the old film and augment it with new footage.
The result is kind of a fascinating mess.
The film opens with brand-spanking new drone footage of nature, serene and beautiful … until the viewer is jarred by the killing of a bear cub by poachers. Mama bear takes a bullet, too, but doesn’t die. Now there is an irate 17-foot grizzly bear out for revenge wandering through the forest.
Nearby, local politician/businesswoman Eileene Draygon (Louise Fletcher) is orchestrating a huge outdoor rock concert for some inexplicable reason. Draygon is the Larry Vaughn in this backwoods “Jaws” knockoff. Like the stubborn mayor of Amity, she doesn’t listen when experts warn her that an enraged predatory animal may eat some of the concertgoers. Nick Hollister (Steve Inwood) does his best Roy Scheider whistleblowing, to no avail.
Fletcher isn’t the only big name in “Grizzly II: Revenge.” George Clooney, Laura Dern, and Charlie Sheen get top billing due to the fact that they’re Hollywood royalty, now, even though in this 1983 film they play a group of expendable campers. The bear clearly doesn’t recognize them as A-listers.
I can’t imagine how John Rhys-Davies got involved in this disaster. This was two years after “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” after all. He is cast as Bouchard, the greatest bear trapper known to anyone in this movie. With a backstory that informs viewers his wife and daughter were both massacred by a bear, Bouchard wanders around the forest cosplaying Tonto and muttering in a shifting French-Canadian accent. He is a combination of Robert Shaw’s Quint from “Jaws” and Bill Murray’s Carl Spackler from “Caddyshack.”
There are so many problems with “Grizzly II: Revenge” that it is hard to say which is the most damaging. The grizzly is about as menacing as Big Al from Country Bear Jamboree — although Big Al’s animatronic movements are more convincing than anything in this movie. Much of the dialogue feels as if it was written on the spot or simply improvised by actors who hadn’t been provided a script. Story continuity is utterly disregarded. Subplots emerge, only to be forgotten. The narrative gradually plays out, with a flurry of poorly edited attack scenes interspersed with extensive concert coverage and supplementary sequences that feel like stock footage shot for a David Attenborough nature show.
It's awful, but it’s also fascinating. It’s a piece of cinema history, and a curious window into early 1980s Euro synth pop culture. It’s bound to develop a cult following. It’s destined to be parodied by the crew at Mystery Science Theater 3000 or RiffTrax. It’s even somewhat charming in its blissful ignorance. No one on set could have guessed what career trajectories Hollywood had in store for Clooney, Dern and Sheen. No one could have guessed that the ecological horror of the 1970s would give way to slasher horror in the 1980s, which in turn would be supplanted by zombie horror in the new millennium.
“Grizzly II: Revenge” is cheesy and choppy and filled with substandard special effects. It lacks rhythm and cohesion and, despite all the additional work to bring the long-neglected film to the public, it still feels oddly unfinished. It is a Frankenstein-like jumble of unmatched parts that together make up an imperfect — but mesmerizing — monster.
“Grizzly II: Revenge” was released Jan. 8 on video on demand.