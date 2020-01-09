• The Randall Bramblett Band, Saturday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Meat Loaf presents “Bat: The Music of Meat Loaf” featuring Caleb Johnson, Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Air Supply, Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Jim Stafford, Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $39.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “The Wild Women of Winedale,” by Hope, Jones and Wooten; through Feb. 23, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• The Bronx Wanderers, Sunday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin
• Dunedin International Film Festival, Wednesday through Tuesday, Jan. 8-14, at various locations and times throughout Dunedin. Tickets are required. For schedules, tickets and more information, visit www.DunedinInternationalFilmFestival.com, email info@dunedininternationalfilmfestival, or call 407-491-7576.
• Art in the Park, Sunday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. The event is presented by Creative Artists Guild. For information, call 727-674-3950 or visit www.CreativeArtistsGuild.club.
Largo
• Salute to Glen Campbell with the Les Paul/Mary Ford Tribute, Thursday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $39.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• A Brother’s Revival: Allman Brothers Tribute, Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $39.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Joni Morris and the After Midnight Band presents Legendary Ladies of Country: Patsy, Dolly and Loretta, Sunday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $29.50 to $44.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Pinellas Park
• Musical tribute to CCR & Fogerty, Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Petersburg
• Grace Potter, Thursday, Jan. 9, 8:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• The Randall Bramblett Band, Saturday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Palladium Jazz Awards: Celebrating Herb Snitzer, Kitty Daniels and Majid Shabazz; Sunday, Jan. 12, 4 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Renana Gutman, presented as part of the Chopin Project; Monday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Tampa
• Winter Jam featuring Crowder, Andy Mineo, Passion, Louie Giglio, Red and more; Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets are a $15 donation at the door. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
• Agleam Poetry: “Let Your Voice Be Heard,” Sunday, Jan. 12, 4 p.m., in Jaeb Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $21.38. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.