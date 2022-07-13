A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’
Genre: Computer-animated martial arts comedy
Cast: Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, George Takei, Gabriel Iglesias, Michelle Yeoh, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Directors: Rob Minkoff, Mark Koetsier, and Chris Bailey
Rated: PG
Down-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map.
With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, the underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem: Cats hate dogs!
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released July 15 by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies.
‘The Gray Man’
Genre: Action
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton
Directors: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo
Rated: PG-13
The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six.
Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.
The film is set for a limited release on July 15, followed by its release on Netflix on July 22.
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
Genre: Mystery
Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn
Director: Olivia Newman
Not rated
From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” tells the story of Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect.
As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.
The film is scheduled to be released July 15 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’
Genre: Historical comedy-drama
Cast: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, Ellen Thomas, Rose Williams, and Jason Isaacs
Director: Anthony Fabian
Rated: PG
In post-World War II London, Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) earns a living cleaning houses. She’s led a lonely life since her beloved husband Eddie went missing in action, but she’s not the type to brood over any misfortune or to complain about her circumstances. Still, when the ever-pragmatic Ada spies an unimaginably lovely Christian Dior gown hanging in the master bedroom of a wealthy client, she’s surprised to feel an overwhelming pang of desire. Owning something so ethereal, so beautiful, a true work of art — why, that could really change things for a person.
After taking on extra jobs and saving as much as she can — even trying her luck at the racetrack — Ada finally can afford to pay for a Dior dress. She bids farewell to close friends Vi (Ellen Thomas) and Archie (Jason Isaacs) and makes her way to Paris to visit the prestigious House of Dior and turn her dreams into reality. Yet when she arrives, Ada is met with a series of surprising setbacks, not least of which is Dior’s intimidating Madame Colbert (Isabelle Huppert), who bristles at the very notion of a common charlady wearing haute couture.
Still, whatever obstacles are thrown her way, Ada refuses to leave Paris without her dress. Her unwavering commitment charms idealistic Dior accountant André (Lucas Bravo), kindly model Natasha (Alba Baptista) and the aristocratic Marquis de Chassagne (Lambert Wilson), Paris’ most eligible bachelor. Ada soon discovers that in changing her own life, she begins to change the lives of all those around her. She might even help save the House of Dior itself.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on July 15 by Focus Features.
‘Persuasion’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, with Richard E. Grant, and Henry Golding
Director: Carrie Cracknell
Rated: PG
Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.
The screenplay is adapted from the Jane Austen novel.
The film will be released on Netflix on July 15.
‘Don’t Make Me Go’
Genre: Adventure dramedy
Cast: John Cho, Mia Isaac, Kaya Scodelario, Josh Thomson, Otis Dhanji and Stefania LaVie Owen
Director: Hannah Marks
Rated: R
When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her.
With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. A wholly original and emotional journey, “Don’t Make Me Go” explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride.
The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.
‘The Deer King’
Genre: Japanese fantasy anime
Directors: Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji
Rated: R
In the aftermath of a brutal war, former soldier Van toils in a mine controlled by the ruling empire. One day, his solitary existence is upended when a pack of wild dogs carrying a deadly and incurable disease attack, leaving only Van and a young girl named Yuna as survivors. Finally free, the pair seek out a simple existence in the countryside but are pursued by nefarious forces. Intent on protecting Yuna at all costs, Van must uncover the true cause of the plague ravaging the kingdom — and its possible cure.
GKIDS acquired the film for a July 13 release in North America with plans to screen it in both Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub.
‘She Will’
Genre: Psychological horror and comedy-drama
Cast: Alice Krige, Malcolm McDowell, John McCrea, Rupert Everett, Amy Manson, Jonathan Aris, Daniel Lapaine and Kota Eberhardt
Director: Charlotte Colbert
Not rated
An aging film star retreats to the Scottish countryside with her nurse to recover from surgery. While there, mysterious forces of revenge emerge from the land where witches were burned.
The film will be released in select theaters and on video on demand July 15.
