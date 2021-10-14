A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Halloween Kills’
- Genre: Slasher and horror
- Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, Anthony Michael Hall, and Kyle Richards
- Director: David Gordon Green
- Rated: R
In 2018, David Gordon Green’s “Halloween,” starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman. And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet.
Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.
But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.
The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.
The film is scheduled for theatrical release Oct. 15 by Universal Pictures. It also will be streamed on paid tiers of Peacock for 60 days.
‘The Last Duel’
- Genre: Historical drama
- Cast: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Rated: R
The historical epic is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth.
Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends turned bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court.
When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), is viciously assaulted by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she refuses to stay silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God’s hands.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 15 by 20th Century Studios.
‘Hard Luck Love Song’
- Genre: Romanic drama
- Cast: Michael Dorman, Sophia Bush, Dermot Mulroney, Eric Roberts, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters and RZA
- Director: Justin Corsbie
- Rated: R
A modern-day gritty love story inspired by acclaimed singer/songwriter Todd Snider's seminal Americana hit "Just Like Old Times," “Hard Luck Love Song” follows Jesse (Michael Dorman), a charismatic but down on his luck troubadour living out of cheap motels and making bad decisions.
Jesse finds himself at an existential crossroads during a chance encounter with Carla (Sophia Bush), an old flame, as their complicated past and current troubles threaten to destroy their blissful reunion.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 15 by Roadside Attractions.
‘Introducing, Selma Blair’
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Selma Blair
- Director: Rachel Fleit
- Not rated
Director Rachel Fleit’s deeply intimate and powerful feature of one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience, “Introducing, Selma Blair,” follows the singular actress as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty, and the collective fear around disability and mortality. Complete with her trademark wit and humor, the film follows Blair as she reconciles a journey of monumental transition.
The film is scheduled for a limited release in theaters Oct. 15, prior to streaming on Discovery+ Oct. 21.
‘The Velvet Underground’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Todd Haynes
- Rated: R
The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock and roll’s most revered bands. Directed with the era’s avant-garde spirit by Todd Haynes, this kaleidoscopic oral history combines exclusive interviews with dazzling archival footage.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 15 by Apple TV+.
‘Bergman Island’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie
- Director: Mia Hansen-Løve
- Rated: R
“Bergman Island” follows a couple of American filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), who retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer.
In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction will then progressively blur and tear the couple even more apart.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Oct. 15 and on demand Oct. 22 through IFC Films.
‘Demigod’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Rachel Nichols, Jeremy London, and Elena Sanchez
- Director: Miles Doleac
- Not rated
Upon the death of her grandfather, a woman and her husband return to her birthplace in Germany's Black Forest, only to find a terrifying secret awaits them.
The film is scheduled to be released on demand Oct. 15 through Gravitas Ventures.
‘Needle in a Timestack’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo, Orlando Bloom, and Jadyn Wong
- Director: John Ridley
- Rated: R
If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate? In this gripping, near-future love story directed by Oscar winner John Ridley, Nick and Janine (Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick’s college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto).
As Nick’s memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto — or let go of — everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 15 by Lionsgate.