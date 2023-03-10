CLEARWATER — Billboard chart-topping blues artist Joanne Shaw Taylor will perform Sunday, March 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Taylor was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16 who, having watched her play, immediately invited her on the road with his super group D.U.P. A career in music was born and in the preceding years, her guitar playing saw her earn praise from musicians such as Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox.
Still only in her 30s, Taylor has become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of rock. She released “White Sugar,” her first album, on Ruf Records in 2009, unleashing her distinct soulful voice on the world, and demonstrating a song writing prowess way beyond her years. Over the next few years, she released critically acclaimed albums, including her sophomore album “Diamonds in the Dirt” (2010), “Almost Always Never” (2012) which featured the UK radio hit “Soul Station,” plus her final album for Ruf Records, the live album “Songs from the Road (2013).
In 2014, Taylor released her fourth studio album, “The Dirty Truth,” on Axehouse Records. It featured the singles “Mud, Honey” and “Wicked Soul.” In 2016, she followed up with the release of her fifth album, “Wild,” produced by Kevin Shirley. The same year, she performed the songs “Dyin’ to Know” and “Summertime” on BBC Two Television’s popular music show “Later with Jools Holland.” Three years later, in 2019, she signed to Silvertone Records via Sony Music and released her sixth studio album, “Reckless Heart.”
Over the past two decades, Taylor has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, with seven acclaimed albums under her belt, each increasingly more successful with her 2019 “Reckless Heart” breaking into the UK Top 20 Album Chart.
“The Blues Album,” produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, marked her seventh studio album and was her first released on Bonamassa’s independent label KTBA Records in 2021, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts. In 2022, Taylor received her second No. 1 Billboard Blues Album with “Blues from the Heart Live,” also released on KTBA Records.
Last year, Taylor released her eighth studio album, “Nobody’s Fool.” Recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, her most personal record to date was produced by Bonamassa and Josh Smith, and features Bonamassa on “Won’t Be Fooled Again,” guitarist Carmen Vandenberg on “Figure It Out,” cellist Tina Guo on “Fade Away” and music legend Dave Stewart on a cover of the Eurythmics classic “Missionary Man.”