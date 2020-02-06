Doug Spears to perform at Sacred Lands
ST. PETERSBURG — Folk troubadour Doug Spears will perform Friday, Feb. 21, at Sacred Lands, 1620 Park St. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Part of the Music and a Meal Night series, admission is $15 a person. A healthy homemade meal is available for purchase separately for $8. For directions and parking info contact 727-367-3592 or 727-347-0354.
Popular on the stages of listening rooms, house concerts and folk festivals across the country, Spears is a blend of songwriter, musician and storyteller. A seasoned performer and nationally touring troubadour, Spears has invested more than 40 years developing his distinctive craft and audiences are captivated by his easy, homespun stage presence, quick wit, fascinating stories and lush musical performances. Spears’ fifth-generation Florida roots flow through his music revealing the history, experiences and perspectives that have defined his life.
Spears’ work has been recognized with awards over the past 25 years by publications and organizations from Billboard to the Will McLean Foundation. “Break Some Stones,” a song from his 2007 album of the same name, was published by American Songwriter Magazine in the August/September 2007 issue. The International Acoustic Music Awards selected “Yellow Butter Moon” from his album “Welcome Home” as runner up for the best new country/bluegrass song of 2010. His 2010 CD release, “Welcome Home,” was heralded worldwide as one of the best acoustic music releases of 2010, appearing on the preliminary Grammy ballot that year in three categories.
Finishing in the top 40 albums of 2010 on the International Folk DJ radio charts, “Welcome Home” continues to receive airplay across the United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. For information, visit www.sacredlandspreservation.org.
#NoFilter to kick off 2020 Sundays in Belleair series
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Parks and Recreation Department will kick off a new season of its Sundays in Belleair concert series with a performance by #NoFilter Sunday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m., at Dimmitt Community Center, 918 Osceola Road, Belleair.
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 a person. Tickets may be purchased through the Belleair Parks and Recreation Department; at Bella Vino, 100 Indian Rocks Road N., Suite F, Belleair Bluffs; and at Belleair Market, 510 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs. Tickets also may be purchased online at racehawk.com.
#NoFilter is a high-energy band playing chart-topping hits of today and yesterday. Members of the Tampa-based outfit include Derek Scheib on vocals and keyboards; Matt Simmons on vocals and guitar; Chaz Robinson on vocals; and Natalie Mustang on drums.
The series will continue with the Caribbean Chillers on March 1 and Little Jake & the Soul Searchers on March 15. For details, visit townofbelleair.com/269/Sundays-In-Belleair.
Oyster Bone to play Sunset Beach Concert Series
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Recreation Division, Advent Health North Pinellas and Gulf Coast Air Conditioning and Energy Improvement will present an evening with Oyster Bone on Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., at Sunset Beach, 1800 Gulf Road, Tarpon Springs.
The concert is part of this year’s Sunset Beach Concert Series. The series offers an opportunity for music lovers to enjoy a night under the stars while listening to live performances that cover multiple genres, from today’s dance and pop to classic disco, funk and rock. The Sunset Beach Music Series will run through November on the first Thursday of the month.
The event is free. Overflow parking and shuttle will be at Tarpon Springs High School. A shuttle runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be available to purchase. Pets and alcohol are prohibited.
For information, visit TSRDonline.com or call 727-942-5628.
Look Up! Clearwater Festival set for April 4
CLEARWATER — The Upper Pinellas County Ministerial Alliance and several local churches will partner to host the fourth annual Look Up! Clearwater Festival Saturday, April 4, 2 to 8 p.m., at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater.
This Christian music festival is free for the public and will offer free parking on the south side of Coachman Park. In addition to uplifting music and inspirational speakers, the festival will showcase community organizations and will include vendors, food, and a children’s play area.
The concert lineup will feature a wide variety of musical genres, including R&B, contemporary, hip-hop, rock, and Latin. Musical acts scheduled for the main stage include Kierra Sheard, Tyrell Pitman & the Tampa Boyz, Don Beza, Albert Sanchez, UPCMA Mass Choir, the House Band, Tribe Worship Band & Dance Crew, Trellanie Garland and New Destiny Band.
Attended last year by more than 2,500 people from Clearwater and surrounding communities, the goal of the festival is to promote racial harmony and community enrichment through the positive gospel message of love, hope, and redemption.
For information, visit www.lookupclearwater.com.
ArtLofts to open new exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “Valentwe’en 2020,” a new exhibit fusing Halloween and Valentine’s Day motifs, will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, 5 to 9 p.m., at ArtLofts Gallery, 10 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet Dr. Paul Bearer, enjoy treats and view the work of exhibit artists. Participating artists have depicted their own version of Gothic romance and humor. Attendees may dress in their best Gothic garb.
The exhibit will continue through Feb. 29. It is free and open to the public.
For information, call Rebecca Skelton at 727-449-5146.
One City Chorus to perform at Palladium
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg’s 120-voice chorus will return to the Palladium with a unique blend of songs about social justice, civil rights, diversity and equality, and entertainment.
One City Chorus’ annual concert will take place Sunday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Now in its fourth season, the chorus gives performances that have been described as “joyous, uplifting and beautifully sung” by Creative Loafing, who honored the chorus with a Best of the Bay Award for “Best Voices Raised Together in Song.” The titles of some of their songs suggest their mission of helping make the world a better place: “Rise Up,” “Hope, Struggle and Change,” “Pride: In the Name of Love,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Born This Way,” “If You’re Lookin’ for Freedom.” They’ll also perform an inspiring new song by local singer/songwriter and OCC member Tim Burnaman called “How We Doin’ Dr. King?” They’ll be joined by the gospel-singing Alumni Singers who have been singing together for 40 years.
Tarpon Art Guild to present new exhibition
TARPON SPRINGS — “Live the Dream, Follow the Sun,” a special exhibition featuring the works of Carole Loiacono, will be presented in February at the Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
A reception will take place Friday, Feb. 7, 5 to 7 p.m., at the guild. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is free and the public is welcome.
Loiacono is an award-winning plein air painter who is fulfilling her dream of living, teaching, and painting on Cape Ann in Massachusetts, while following the sun to paint in Tarpon Springs during the winter months.
Loiacono works in watercolor, acrylic, pastel, pencil, oils, and pen and ink and can often be seen painting on site throughout Cape Ann and Tarpon Springs.
“If I am able to express some of the feelings of excitement and joy that I experience while painting the beauty of Cape Ann, then I feel I have created a memorable work of art,” the artist said. “Florida has enabled me to continue painting southern beauty during the winter months.”
Loiacono has a bachelor’s degree in art education from Pratt Institute. She has taught in the New York and Long Islands school districts. Since 1975 she has taught adults and children in her studio in New York. Many of her students are prize winners in art competitions throughout the New York area. In addition to numerous awards in art shows, she was commissioned to create a 20-panel acrylic series and a 15-panel acrylic series for the Rockland Psychiatric Center in Orangeburg, New York.
This exhibit will continue through February. For information, call 727-744-3323.
Church to present Winterfest on the Rocks
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Winterfest on the Rocks will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., Indian Rocks Beach.
The festival is a family-friendly event celebrating the neighborhood, children, pets, and Indian Rocks Beach. Two special live concerts with the Paradise Brass Quintet will be presented at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary. There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be accepted.
Winterfest on the Rocks will include bagpipes, a pet parade, arts and crafts booths, interactive children’s activities, a silent auction, special prize drawings throughout the day, bake sale, and food vendors and beverage concessions.
Calvary seeks to bring the beach communities together for a day and to raise funds to assist in its overall mission. The celebration will also raise awareness to the church’s ongoing efforts to support and serve the poor through the Beach Community Food Pantry. This mission program provides food to over 800 needy individuals in the area and beyond. For information, call 727-595-2374 or 727-580-8237.
South Pasadena seeks artist submissions for Artspring Exhibition
SOUTH PASADENA — The city is seeking artists to contribute work for the 34th annual Artspring Exhibition.
Artists are needed to exhibit their artwork in the following mediums: clay, fiber, wood, metals, glass, photography, paper or paint. First, second and third place ribbons will be awarded in three categories, including artwork, photography, and sculpture, along with the Mayor's Award and honorable mention ribbons.
No entry fee is required. To register or for more information, call 727-347-4171 or email cityhall@mysouthpasadena.com.
For information on volunteering at the 34th annual Artspring Exhibition, call 727-347-4171 or email cityhall@mysouthpasadena,com.