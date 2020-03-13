Following is a list of entertainment event cancellations and postponements at Tampa Bay area venues:
Amalie Arena
Cher announced the postponement of all concerts on her “Here We Go Again Tour.” This includes the March 26 concert at Amalie Arena.
The new date for the concert will be Sept. 8. Tickets start at $39.95. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.” said Cher in a press release.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.
Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
• John Mayall was forced to postpone his March 11 concert at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater. Tickets will be honored for the new date on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.
For information, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
• Art Garfunkel has been forced to postpone his March 14 concert at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre due to the COVID-19 situation. Tickets will be honored for the new date, which will be announced soon.
• The Phillies 40th Anniversary of the 1980 World Championship, set for Monday, March 16, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• The Graham Nash concert, set for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
•The Killer Queen show, set for Friday, March 20, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• The Gino Vannelli concert, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• The Stephen Lynch show, set for Friday, March 27, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• The Bruce Hornsby concert, set for Saturday, March 28, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go to Heaven?, set for Sunday, April 5, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• Comedian and musician Trey Kennedy has postponed his April 8 appearance at the venue. A new event date will be announced.
• A Bowie Celebration, set for Thursday, April 9, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• The Patton Oswalt show, scheduled for Saturday, April 11, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
For further information about Ruth Eckerd Hall events, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Central Park Performing Arts Center
All performances scheduled through the end of March at the Central Park Performing Arts Center have been postponed.
Ticket-holders are instructed to hold on to tickets as the city tries to reschedule events in the near future. Questions about events being postponed should be directed to Recreation, Parks and Arts Administration at 727-587-6720.
The Florida Orchestra
The Florida Orchestra has announced that it will cancel or postpone all concerts through April 5 to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
“We strongly believe in taking every precaution as we work together as a community to slow the spread of the virus, and we know this is the right decision, but it is unfortunate,” said Mark Cantrell, president and CEO of the Florida Orchestra. “In times like these, we want our orchestra to be there for our community, to help us process complex emotions, bring us joy, give us comfort. As we move forward, that will not change.”
The following performances are canceled or postponed:
• March 20-22: Bach’s St. John Passion Masterworks Concert — Canceled
• March 25 & 26: Bright Side of Beethoven Coffee Concert — Canceled
• March 27-29: Broadway Pops Concert — Canceled
• March 28: Peter and the Wolf Storytime Series — Postponed
• March 29: String Trio Woodson Chamber Series — Postponed
• April 3-5: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons Masterworks Concert — Canceled
“If you who have tickets to a canceled event, we are offering free exchanges for upcoming concerts,” Cantrell said. “You also may convert the value of your tickets into a tax-deductible donation to the orchestra, or into a TFO gift certificate, which can be used anytime and will never expire.”
For assistance with any of these options, email ticketcenter@floridaorchestra.org.
Palladium Theatre
The Howard Jones Acoustic Trio has cut short its U.S. tour. This includes a concert scheduled for Sunday, March 29, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College in St. Petersburg.
“With great regret, we are letting you know that we are unable to do the rest of our U.S. acoustic trio tour,” Jones posted on his Facebook page. “After cancellations and continuing restrictions on public events occurring on a daily basis, and the declaration of a pandemic, we are heading home to be with our families. After 32 amazing shows we are all sad that we won’t be able to perform for you on the last 13 dates. Myself, Robin and Nick have had a blast with the trio and I’m sure we will be back to play for you in the future.”
The concert was to be presented by Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road. For ticket information, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center
• The 30th annual Country in the Park event featuring country star Tracy Lawrence that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at England Brothers Park has been canceled.
• The city of Pinellas Park has cancelled the March 14 and 28 shows at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center. The cancelled shows include a Chicago tribute and the British Invasion Years. An automatic refund will be issued to those who paid by credit card. Those who purchased tickets for these two shows with cash should contact the box office at 727-369-5746.
Raymond James Stadium
In response to the unfolding COVID-19 outbreak, Kenny Chesney has postponed a number of dates on the 2020 Chillaxification Tour, including the May 9 show at Raymond James Stadium.
“You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences,” said Chesney in a press release. “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.
“So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it’s only fair to move these first several dates now,” he said. “We are figuring some of this out as we go, but I know people buy airline tickets, book hotel rooms — and I wanted to try to give everyone as much time to sort that out as possible.”
Starting with the tour kick-off Saturday, April 18, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the postponements run through May 28 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Representatives for Messina Touring are working in the hopes of finding alternate dates later in the touring season.
Hopefully within six weeks, all the moving pieces will be resolved; new dates should be in place. Those unable to attend will be refunded.
Ruth Eckerd Hall
• David Foster has been forced to reschedule his March 24 concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. The new date is Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 8 p.m. All tickets purchased for the March 24 concert will be honored on this new date.
“It is with great sadness that I have to reschedule my tour date in Clearwater due to an unexpected medical procedure,” said Foster in a statement released by the venue. “I’m well on the road to recovery but my doctors are insisting I spend the next several weeks recovering. I love touring and performing for my fans, so this is not an easy decision. I look forward to seeing you on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Ruth Eckerd Hall.”
All tickets for the March 24 concert will be honored on the new date. Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
• America, with special guest Tom Rush, has postponed the March 20 concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall. A reschedule date will be announced at a later time.
“In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks,” said Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America in a press release. “We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time.”
• The Josh Groban concert scheduled for Monday, March 16, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• The Jill Scott concert schedule for Tuesday, March 17, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• Alan Parsons Live and Robby Steinhardt, scheduled for Sunday, March 22, has been postponed.
• MasterChef Junior Live!, scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., scheduled for Thursday, March 26, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd, scheduled for Thursday, March 26, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• The Doo Wop Reunion, scheduled for Friday, March 27, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• Rodrigo y Gabriela, scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• The Frankie Valli concerts set for April 3 and 4 have been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• One Night in Memphis, scheduled for Sunday, April 5, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
• “The Price Is Right Live,” set for April 17 and 18, has been postponed. A new event date will be announced.
For further information about Ruth Eckerd Hall events, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
The Straz Center
The Straz Center has suspended all performances, classes and events.
“The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and visiting artists is our top priority and we understand we must all do our part to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the venue said in a post on its Facebook page. “Patrons should hold on to their tickets. We will reschedule as many events as possible. The Straz Center ticket sales office will be in touch with ticket holders about refunds and other options soon.
Yuengling Center
The LIT AF Tour, hosted by Martin Lawrence, has been postponed. The event was set for Thursday, March 12, at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida.
The postponement is consistent with USF’s decision to postpone or cancel all university-sponsored events on its campuses for the next 30 days, in light of the continuing concerns about COVID-19.
The reschedule date is to be determined. More information will follow. Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new date.
For information, visit YuenglingCenter.com.