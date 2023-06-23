CLEARWATER — Dave Koz & Friends will return in 2023 with a fresh incarnation of the “Summer Horns Tour,” which makes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, July 1, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $9. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The tour finds the chart-topping saxophonist teaming up with two other sax greats — Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.davekoz.com.
The high-octane, feel-good summer show will feature songs from each artist’s catalog plus material from 2013’s “Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns” and 2018’s “Summer Horns II from A To Z.” Both albums debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. Over the course of his career, Koz has amassed a loyal audience that turns out for performances on land and sea. The 2023 tour will see the Koz and his entourage visiting Spain, Morocco and Portugal, along with three sold-out, back-to-back cruises in May 2023, and two sold-out cruises to Greece, Turkey, Israel and Egypt in 2024.
Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine Grammy nominations, 12 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more. A platinum-selling artist, the California native is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate.
Koz’s 2020 album, “A New Day,” reached the No. 1 position on numerous jazz charts, including iTunes and Amazon, and delivered an unprecedented four back-to-back No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz Airplay chart — “Side by Side” featuring David Sanborn, “Dr. Norm” featuring Paul Jackson Jr., “The Closer We Get” and “Summertime in NYC.” Koz broke new ground with his 2021 release, “The Golden Hour.” Recorded live in the studio with a large jazz ensemble, the album marked his first full-length collaboration with guitarist/producer/internet sensation Cory Wong.
In 2022, Koz celebrated the 25th anniversary of the “Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour” with the release of his seventh and most intimate holiday album to date, “Christmas Ballads,” and a new all-star, 25-date tour.
Candy Dulfer rose to fame with high-profile collaborations with Dave Stewart and the legendary Prince. Their collaboration continued over the years with many studio sessions, TV show appearances, award show performances — including the Grammy Awards — and global concert tours. Candy joined Prince’s NPG band as a permanent member for his record-shattering Musicology tour and album.
Dulfer’s first solo album “Saxuality” earned her a Grammy nomination. The combined world-wide sales of her solo albums top 2.5 million copies, and she has had several No. 1 hits in the United States. Dulfer’s new album, “We Never Stop,” includes the hit “Jammin’ Tonight” featuring Nile Rodgers.
Dulfer has been fortunate to work — both in the studio and on stage — with some of the biggest names in music, including Van Morrison, Maceo Parker, Sheila E., Mavis Staples, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Pink Floyd, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin and many others.
Eric Darius — internationally known as an elite jazz/R&B/pop saxophonist, songwriter, producer, and performer — recently dropped, “L.O.V.E” featuring Brian Culbertson, the third single from his seventh studio album, “Breakin’ Thru,” which debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Top 40 Jazz Albums Chart. This project is an extra special milestone for Darius as it is his first release via his own independent label, SagiDarius Music. The title track and debut single for “Breakin’ Thru” has been a staple on contemporary jazz radio, reaching No. 1 on the Mediabase Smooth Jazz chart, as well as his second single, “Dare 2 Dream.” “Breakin’ Thru” features 10 original songs with co-production by Darius, Rodney Jones Jr. and Butta N’ Bizkit.