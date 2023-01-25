TAMPA — After headlining the latest Stagecoach Festival, Carrie Underwood — eight-time Grammy Award winner — is back on the road, and her Denim & Rhinestones tour includes a local show on Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive.
Tickets start at $34.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Underwood will be joined on the tour by Jimmie Allen.
“I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites,” Underwood said. “We’ve been working hard … preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road.”
The all-new production will be directed by Barry Lather. Nick Whitehouse is production designer.
Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media star, spanning achievements in music, television and film, and as a bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 No. 1 singles — 14 of which she co-wrote.
Underwood has seven albums that are certified platinum or multi-platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the U.K.
All nine of her consecutive album releases from the beginning of her career debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including eight Grammy Awards, 16 ACM Awards, 25 CMT Music Awards, seven CMA Awards and 17 American Music Awards.
She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, Calia by Carrie Underwood. And “Find Your Path,” Underwood’s first book, was an instant New York Times bestseller.
Underwood was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, began with a sold-out debut run in December 2021. She released “Denim & Rhinestones,” her latest album, in June 2022.
Since early in her career, Underwood has designated a portion of ticket sales from her tours to support worthwhile charities and organizations. She continues that tradition by arranging for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for her current tour to be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which has been helping America’s heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.
Multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen also will perform on the tour. Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career.
He was nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April 2022, his first ever Grammy nomination. He was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year nominee at the 57th ACM Awards and Outstanding New Artist nominee at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.
Allen launched his career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album “Mercury Lane.” In July 2020, Allen released his star-studded collaboration project Bettie James, named for his late grandmother, Bettie Snead and late father, James Allen.
In June 2021, Allen released the project’s follow up album, “Bettie James Gold Edition.”