CLEARWATER — Humorist Jeanne Robertson will take the stage Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $36.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Robertson is bringing her “Rocking Humor Tour” to the Capitol. At 75 years young, she continues to charm audiences with her humorous observations about life around her. This former Miss North Carolina, standing tall at 6 feet 2 inches, has a vivacious personality, heart and sense of humor.
Robertson tours nationally and appears regularly on the “Grand Ole Opry.” She has nine nationally released DVDs, three books, hundreds of hours on SiriusXM satellite radio and over 64 million YouTube views. The demand for Robertson's family-friendly and engaging brand of comedy has grown exponentially. Some of her most popular anecdotes include "Don't Go to Vegas Without a Baptist," "Don't Bungee Jump Naked" and "Don't Send a Man to the Grocery Store."
Robertson's witty depiction of everyday situations never fails to have audiences of all ages rolling with laughter.