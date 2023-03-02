TAMPA — On the heels of their sold-out “Dreams in Gold” tour, Grammy-award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are back on the road for new arena shows including one on Friday, March 10, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The group is touring in support of their acclaimed sophomore album “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album currently has more than 275,000 in sales with streaming numbers at 200 million and continuing to climb.
Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan back in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers: vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, plus drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over two million albums worldwide, performed on late night television shows, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019.
Josh studied theater in school and is the band’s lyricist. Jake started playing on a cheap plastic guitar after much hard work was rewarded by his father with a Fender Squier. Sam is a self-taught musician who spent hours watching his favorite musicians perform, and then practicing their riffs and style.
Wagner’s first drum set was a hand-me-down from his cousin. He points to Buddy Rich and John Bonham as primary influences.