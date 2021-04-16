CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist Tab Benoit will perform with special guests The Whiskey Bayou Revue featuring Josh Garrett Saturday, May 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Tickets are limited as this concert will be presented at 50% capacity.
Born in 1967, Benoit grew up in Houma, Louisiana. A Cajun man who knows his blues, he began playing guitar as a teen when he hung out at the Blues Box, a ramshackle music club and cultural center in Baton Rouge. Learning the ropes from guitarist and club owner Tabby Thomas, Benoit played alongside some high-profile regulars such as Raful Neal and Henry Gray.
Soon, Benoit established his own band. His stripped-down bass-and-drums unit was propelled by Benoit’s solid guitar skills and leathery, Cajun-spiced vocal attack. He took his show on the road in the early ’90s and hasn’t stopped since.
Benoit has built a remarkable 30-plus year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues, acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including B.B. King Entertainer of the Year and an induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. He has recorded and/or performed with Junior Wells, George Porter Jr., Dr. John, Willie Nelson, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Billy Joe Shaver, Maria Muldaur, James Cotton, Cyril Neville, Kenny Aronoff, Allen Toussaint, Kim Wilson, Jimmy Thackery, Charlie Musslewhite, Kenny Neal, Chris Layton, Ivan Neville, Jimmy Hall, Jim Lauderdale, Anders Osborne, and Alvin Youngblood Hart, just to name a few.
Benoit’s accomplishments as a musician are matched only by his devotion to the environmental health of his native Louisiana wetlands. He is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state. In 2010, he received the Governor's Award for Conservationist of the Year from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. Benoit also starred in the iMax motion picture “Hurricane on the Bayou,” a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.