Clearwater
• Celtic Angels Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• A Drag Queen Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Salute to Vienna, Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Blue Suede Shoes: Elvis Birthday Bash; Sunday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Birthday Club,” Jan. 7 through Feb. 26, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Marc Broussard, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Jan. 12-22, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II; Thursday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Geoff Tate, Friday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Mavericks, Friday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Manhattan Transfer, Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $53. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Larry the Cable Guy, Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Riverdance, Jan. 17-19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $37.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Little Shop of Horrors,” Jan. 20 through Feb. 5, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Tedeschi Trucks Band, Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• World of Musicals, Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Justin Hayward, Sunday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Leo Kottke, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $54.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Big Band of Brothers, Thursday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $54.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Chris Botti, Friday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra, Friday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Air Supply, Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Bronx Wanderers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Al Di Meola, Sunday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Judy Collins, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Clay Walker & BlackHawk, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Tom Rush, Thursday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Blue Man Group, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Kathy Mattea, Friday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Kat & Dave Show, Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dave Mason, Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Mutts Gone Nuts, Sunday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Keb’Mo’, Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6-7, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $59. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• REO Speedwagon, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Neko Case, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• John Mellencamp, Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 13-15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Gypsy,” Feb. 16 through March 5, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd, Dark Side of the Moon; Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Marty Stuart, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Temptations and The Four Tops, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dancing with the Stars, Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Paul Thorn, Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Stayin’ Alive: A Bee Gees Tribute: Sunday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman, Sunday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Justin Willman, Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Man in Black: Johnny Cash tribute; Friday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Rita Rudner and Robert Klein, Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Al Stewart, Sunday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• 114 Years of Broadway, Thursday, March 2, 1 and 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Trixie and Katya Live, Friday, March 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Beat Goes On: A Cher Tribute; Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Mom’s Gift,” March 9 through April 23, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Alan Doyle, Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Unnecessary Farce,” March 10-26, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Little River Band and The Lords of 52nd Street, Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Spyro Gyra, Sunday, March 12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Righteous Brothers, Monday, March 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• John Lodge of The Moody Blues, Tuesday, March 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Martin Sexton, Friday, March 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Eric Johnson, Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• A Carpenters Tribute, Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sunday, March 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Gordon Lightfoot, Wednesday, March 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $69. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Steve Miller Band, Thursday, March 23, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $73.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Johnny Mathis, Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• R.E.S.P.E.C.T., Aretha Franklin Tribute; Thursday, March 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Private Lives,” March 30 through April 9, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• David Brighton’s Space Oddity, Friday, March 31, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Gaelic Storm & The High Kings, Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Paul Anka, Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $59. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Barbara Eden, Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Micky Dolenz, Sunday, April 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $69.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “On Your Feet,” Friday and Saturday, April 7-8, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Heather Land, Friday, April 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $37.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Price is Right Live, Thursday and Friday, April 13-14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $25.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin
• Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Dunedin Highland Games & Festival, Saturday, April 1, at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. For information, visit www.dunedinscottisharts.com.
Gulfport
• “Exit Laughing,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, Jan. 12-22, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• “Crimson Sails,” March 23 through April 2, presented by the Gulfport Community Players, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• “Stop Kiss,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, June 8-18, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• 21st annual Summer One Acts, presented by the Gulfport Community Players, July 13-23, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 online in advance and $25 at the door if seats remain. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
Largo
• The Kingston Trio, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Machine, Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Troubadours Live: A Carol King and James Taylor tribute; Friday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live tribute show; Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Southern Avenue, Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $14.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Texas Twister: A tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and ZZ Top; Thursday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Once an Outlaw: A Southern Rock All Star Band; Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Edwards Twins: Superstars on Stage; Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Jimmy Webb, Friday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Chipper Lowell: The Chipper Experience; Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Brand New Day: The Music of Sting and The Police; Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $21.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Mersey Beatles, Friday, Feb. 10. 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Broadway Our Way: Love; Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• One of These Nights: An Eagles tribute; Monday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Disco Night featuring Almost ABBA and The Shee Gees, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “9 to 5,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, March 3-12, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Irish Comedy Tour, Wednesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• LP & The Vinyl, Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The New York Rockabilly Rockets, Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The U.S. Stones, Thursday, March 30, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Majesty of Rock: A Journey and Styx tribute; Thursday, April 6, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Oliver!,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, May 5-14, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Barnum,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Aug. 4-13, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
New Port Richey
• “Da,” Jan. 20-21, 8 p.m.; and Jan. 22, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Sherlock Holmes and the Portal of Time, Feb. 3-4, 8 p.m.; and Feb. 5, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Valentine’s Burlesque, Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $31.25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Arbour Season, Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Tickets are $12. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• “All Aboard and Then Some,” March 3-4, 8 p.m.; and March 5, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Spamalot,” April 28-29, 8 p.m.; and April 30, 2 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Matilda,” May 12-13, 8 p.m.; and May 14, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Palm Harbor
• Palm Harbor Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Pinellas Park
• Elvis tribute starring Dwight Icenhower, Saturday, Jan. 14, 4 and 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Michael Jackson tribute, Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $23 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Shake Baby Shake featuring Lance Lipinsky, Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• ABBA tribute, Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• The Brothers Doobie, Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Prince tribute featuring Red Corvette, Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Heart tribute featuring Heart Breaker, Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• The Gloria Estefan Experience, Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Aretha Franklin tribute, Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• The Florida Bee Gees, Saturday, July 15, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Bachelors of Broadway, Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• CCR and John Fogerty tribute, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
Safety Harbor
• Leon Majcen, Friday, Dec. 30, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-can to reserve a seat. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Griffin House, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Bobby Rush, Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Seth Walker Trio, Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Lil’ Ed and the Imperials, Friday, Jan. 27, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Vanessa Collier, Friday, Feb. 10, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Moors and McCumber, Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 5 p.m. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Will Evans, Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• “The Night Before,” through Dec. 24, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “Kolo,” Thursday, Dec. 29, 3 and 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $45. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Alexander and the Grapes, Thursday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets are $10. Visit www.floridiansocialclub.live.
• The Spazmatics, Friday, Dec. 30, 7 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets are $10. Visit www.floridiansocialclub.live.
• Lettuce, Saturday, Dec. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36.50 in advance and $45 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The State Ballet of Ukraine presents “Sleeping Beauty,” Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $42. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “Crimes of the Heart,” Jan. 11 through Feb. 5, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Palladium Chamber Series: The Chamber Players Celebrate 10 Years; Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $15. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• The Rocket Man Show, Friday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Fleetwood Gold: The Fleetwood Mac Experience; Thursday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• John Oates and Guthrie Trapp, Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Kathleen Madigan, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $43. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Dailey & Vincent, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Papadosio, Friday, Jan. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Comics of Late Night TV featuring Caroline Rhea, Eddie Brill, and Nick Griffin; Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Glenn Miller Orchestra, Sunday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $75. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Viscera Dimension, Wednesday, Jan 25, 7:30 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Colin Mochrie presents “Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis,” Thursday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “Blues in the Night,” Jan. 27 through Feb. 26, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Artikal Sound System, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tampa Bay Symphony: Innovation and Freedom; Jan. 31 through Feb. 5, in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Death Cab for Cutie, Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Rick Springfield, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience; Friday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Big Gigantic, Friday, Feb. 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• STRFKR, Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes; Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $46. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Of the Trees, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Florida Orchestra: Pictures at an Exhibition Revisited; Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Mania: The ABBA Tribute; Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $24. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• JID and Smino. Tuesday. Feb. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance and $39.50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Julliard String Quartet: Palladium Chamber Series; Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $15. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Absolute Queen, Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Dropkick Murphys, Saturday, March 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 in advance and $47 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Maxim Galkin, Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $135. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Time for Three: Palladium Chamber Series; Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $15. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• The Florida Orchestra: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice & More; Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• They Might Be Giants, Tuesday, March 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• One More for the Road: Frank Sinatra tribute starring Bob Anderson; Wednesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $52. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Eaglemania, Thursday, March 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• The Winery Dogs, Friday, March 24, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” March 24 through April 23, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Stars of the Sixties featuring Jay and the Americans, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, the Circle and the Vogues; Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $46. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• St. Petersburg Opera: Beethoven’s Fidelio; March 24-28, in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $15. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Get the Led Out, Saturday, March 25, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Guess Who, Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $42.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Tampa
• “Plaid Tidings,” through Dec. 24, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Hamilton,” Dec. 28-Jan. 22, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Benny Benassi, Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $40. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• WWE Smackdown, Friday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Jurassic World Live Tour, Jan. 6-8, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Hamlet,” presented by Jobsite Theater; Jan. 11-Feb. 5, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Winter Jam featuring We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp, Friday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Moon Over Buffalo,” Jan. 13-28, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Barry Manilow, Saturday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $15.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Judith Hill, Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $50. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Tesla, Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Carbon Leaf, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Absolute Queen Tribute, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $41.38. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Alter Bridge, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $45. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Jeff Dunham, Friday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Russell Peters, Sunday, Jan. 29, 6 and 9 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $100. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Tampa Bay Symphony: Innovation and Freedom; Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” Jan 31-Feb. 5, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $305. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Carrie Underwood, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $34.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Stevie Nicks Experience tribute band, Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• TobyMac, Sunday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $19.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Young Dubliners, Sunday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Jarekus Singleton, Thursday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” Feb. 10-25, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Shaun Martin, Friday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• “Norma,” presented by Opera Tampa, Feb. 10-12, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Jim Gaffigan, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 and 9:30 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Shear Madness,” Feb. 15-April 8, in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $43.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Rod Stewart, Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $275. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Ailey, Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Andrea Bocelli, Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $80. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• The Steepwater Band, Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Bert Kreischer, Friday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation; Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 and 4 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Chicago,” Feb. 21-26, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Judds, Friday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Nella, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Blake Shelton, Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Medium Well Done,” March 3-11, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• “Wicked,” March 8-26, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $53.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Greta Van Fleet, Friday, March 10, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Pagliacci,” presented by Opera Tampa, March 10-12, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Misery,” presented by Jobsite Theater, March 15-April 9, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Fun Home,” March 17-April 2, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Michael Bolton, Thursday, March 23, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $71. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Disney on Ice, March 23-26, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Stand-up comedian Bob Marley, Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Hyde Park Village Art Fair, Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Snow Avenue in Tampa. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• On the Edge, Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $22.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Taj Express: The Bollywood Jukebox, March 29-30, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Our Planet: Live in Concert,” Thursday, March 30, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, Friday, March 31, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Hits! The Musical,” Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $43.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Rachel Baiman, Sunday, April 2, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 11-16, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $43.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “I Am Jacques Dutronc,” April 14-22, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• “Sweeney Todd,” presented by Opera Tampa, April 21-23, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Josephine,” April 28-29, in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Bluey’s Big Play,” April 29-30, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tampa Bay Symphony: Tchaikovsky's "Pathetique," Sunday, April 30, 2:30 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Ain’t Too Proud,” May 2-7, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Devil’s Staircase,” May 5-13, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Next Generation Ballet’s “Don Quixote,” May 6-7, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $22.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Jobsite Theater’s “Alice,” May 10-June 4, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Jagged Little Pill,” May 16-21, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Crowns,” May 24-June 18, in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• 98RockFest, featuring Breaking Benjamin, Falling in Reverse and The Pretty Reckless; Friday, June 30, 6 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “The Sound of Music,” June 2-24, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Opera Tampa OUTloud, Friday, June 2, in the TECO Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $26.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Annie,” June 6-11, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Matchbox Twenty, Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $22. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Blink-182, Monday, July 10, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Lizzie: The Musical,” presented by Jobsite Theater; July 12-Aug. 6, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The 2023 One Act Festival, July 14-23, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• “Twelfth Night,” Aug. 4-13, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• “Cruel Intentions,” Aug. 9-Sept. 3, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” Aug. 16-27, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Whose Life Is It Anyway?,” Aug. 18-26, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
Tarpon Springs
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Beginnings, a tribute to Chicago; Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• The Four C Notes, Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $29 for members and $32 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Creedence Revived, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Shakespeare in the Dark II,” Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• DIVAS3, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience; Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Bachelors of Broadway, Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Elements, a tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire; Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Ed Woltil and Adam Randall, Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Super Duos, a tribute to the greatest duos of all time; Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $30 for Tarpon Arts members and $33 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “12 Incompetent Jurors,” April 21-30, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Springtime Art & Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Heritage: A Celebration of Scotland in Song; Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $24 for members and $27 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Leon Majcen and Greg Bauman, Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flossie Boyd Johnson and Favor, Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Sail On, a tribute to the Beach Boys; Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Mercy McCoy and Joshua Reilly, Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Crimes of the Heart,” June 9-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Liam Bauman and Taylor Raynor, Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Talley’s Folly,” July 7-9, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Now and Then,” July 21-31, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Wesley Chapel
• Thomas Brown, Dec. 22-23, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Cam Bertrand, Dec. 29-31, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ranaan Hershberg, Jan. 5-8, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Jim Florentine, Jan. 12-14, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Gary Meikle, Friday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Hans Kim, Thursday, Feb. 23-25, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.