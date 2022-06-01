ST. PETERSBURG — Jesse McCartney will take the stage Tuesday, June 7, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
According to Wasserman Music, New York-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, artist, and actor Jesse McCartney has built a catalog of instantly recognizable anthems and captivated audiences on the road and on-screen since the beginning of his career. McCartney’s first three albums — including “Beautiful Soul: in 2004, “Right Where You Want Me” in 2006, and “Departure” in 2008 — consecutively bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 with the singles "Beautiful Soul" minted gold and "Leavin'" certified platinum. He also collaborated with T-Pain on the cross-genre banger "Body Language."
Released in 2014, “In Technicolor” was among SPIN’s Top 20 Pop Albums of 2014.
McCartney performed in arenas alongside the likes of New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys in addition to packing global headline tours and hosting shows for both George W. Bush and Barack Obama. A sought-after songwriter, he wrote the Grammy Award-nominated "Bleeding Love" for Leona Lewis.
In 2018, the one-off single "Better with You" racked up nearly 30 million cumulative streams and paved the way for his fifth offering. Simultaneously, his acting credits grew to include everything from the horror film “Chernobyl Diaries” and “Fear the Walking Dead” to voicing Theodore in “Alvin and the Chipmunks. He also voiced the character Roxas/Ventus in gamer favorite “Kingdom Hearts” and Robin in “Young Justice.”
In 2020, McCartney was revealed as the runner-up and popular fan favorite Turtle in the third season finale of Fox's “The Masked Singer.”
“New Stage,” his fifth full-length album, was released in 2021.
“Friends,” the album’s second single, is an homage to the people who became chosen family. It followed the release of "Yours" in 2020, an introspective look at the different roles he's played throughout his life.