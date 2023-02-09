TAMPA — Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform Thursday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $81. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
This evening of soaring arias, crossover hits and famed love songs is presented by the Straz Center and features members of the Opera Tampa Chorus.
Bocelli’s 2023 concerts will feature songs from his wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album “Believe,” and much more. His U.S. tours are sponsored by global investment firm Stifel.
The world-renowned artist also celebrated the holiday season with a new album, “A Family Christmas,” on Decca/Capitol Records. It is his first-ever recording with his 24-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli.
Bocelli’s emotive and instantly recognizable voice has earned him millions of fans around the world. In April 2020, he broke records with his emotionally charged Music for Hope performance from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan. His Easter performance ranks among the biggest musical livestreams of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs, seven World Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Andrea Bocelli Foundation was established in July 2011 by Bocelli family after being inspired by the affection and positivity received from fans and partners around the world. ABF has since grown into an independent nonprofit led by world-class professionals that oversee the strategic development of key projects.
The foundation’s core mission is to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy and distress due to illness and social exclusion by promoting and supporting related global projects. Since 2011, ABF has raised approximately 46 million euros in fundraising efforts resulting in the construction of nine schools in Italy and Haiti that offer daily access to a world-class education to over 3,500 students.