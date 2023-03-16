ST. PETERSBURG — Moe will perform Saturday, March 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Hailed by American Songwriter for their “mind-bending musicality,” Moe is known for its showmanship and smart, resonant songcraft. The band has corralled a variety of musical forms for three decades, forging a unique path on an original journey that boasts clever songwriting and resourcefulness.
Fueled by an impassioned fan base, Moe has spent a large part of the last 30 years on the road, delivering countless live performances marked by eclectic wit, deep friendship, and exploratory invention. Having built an enduring legacy with hard work and a confirmed commitment to creativity and community, Moe seems as surprised as anyone to find themselves at such a significant landmark.
“The career just very subtly unfolded,” said co-founding bassist-singer-songwriter Rob Derhak, “without any of us noticing it actually happened.”
Al Schnier (guitars, vocals), Chuck Garvey (guitars, vocals), and Derhak first came together at the University of Buffalo in 1990. The musician friends united to play for the fun of it. The band followed a handful of cassette-only releases with 1992’s “Fatboy,” recorded in an apartment studio above Buffalo’s Top Shelf Guitars.
“We liked music, we liked to party, and we wanted to put those two things together,” said Derhak. “We wanted to do what seemed like the coolest thing we could possibly do and not have to work a regular job. It didn’t even seem like a decision had to be made. It was like, this is what we're doing and it’s happening. The idea that 30 years later I would be a dad, paying a mortgage and earning a living, based on our band, with the same guys no less, that never even crossed my mind.”
The more the band traveled, the more it grew creatively, evincing a remarkable willingness to progress as they went along. Moe quickly became part of a burgeoning scene centered around New York City’s Wetlands, a grassroots revolution that embraced freewheeling genre fusion — spanning funk and free jazz, country and classic rock, prog, new wave, calypso, pop and everything else under the sun – fan interaction, and unrestrained improvisation.
“We adapted,” Derhak said. “Initially we didn’t have quite as much of the same ideal at first. We didn’t jam or have long extended solos. But as we went from being an opening act to being a headliner, we didn’t have enough material to do two long sets. We needed more material, so our songs started to stretch themselves out. We became a jam band.”
Moe soon earned new fans and garnered national attention with their imaginative interplay and a growing catalogue. The band spent almost as much time in the studio as they did on the road, mastering their vibrant blend of musicality and genre-blurring reach on now-classic LPs like 1998’s “Tin Cans & Car Tires,” 2004’s “Wormwood,” and 2007’s “The Conch,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart. Next came 2012’s critically acclaimed “What Happened to the La Las.”
In 2020, Moe released “This Is Not, We Are,” the band’s 12th studio album and first since 2014’s “No Guts, No Glory.” “This Is Not, We Are” includes eight new songs, most of which were road tested over two years of touring. In addition, the LP features one song making its first appearance anywhere, the Garvey-penned “Undertone.”
“Our musical paths have diverged so many times,” Derhak said. “All of our original influences became part of what we were at the time and then as we played, our sound kind of just grew. It changed with the landscape of the music business, and it changed with what we were listening to. For example, some of our albums further down the road reflect a much stronger Americana influence. It’s like, all of the things that we’ve learned in the past thirty years, all the things that we’ve done, have sort of come full circle.”
“We’re a better band now,” said Amico, who came aboard in 1996 and has remained behind the kit ever since. “The reality is, you spent thirty years with people doing what you do, you get better. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. Your ears get more trained, your playing gets better and better, your ability to communicate with each other better.”
Moe has spent much of its 30-year career on the road, including innumerable headline tours, international festival sets from Bonnaroo to Japan’s famed Fuji Rock, music-themed cruises, and sold-out shows alongside such like-minded acts as the Allman Brothers Band, Robert Plant, members of the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, The Who, Gov’t Mule, and Blues Traveler. The band has both promoted and headlined at multiple festivals of their own, including snoe.down and moe.down.
“We built our own career,” Amico said, “where we are able to play places like Radio City or the Fox Theater in Atlanta, playing SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center), my hometown venue where I saw concerts as a kid. We’ve played Red Rocks eight times or nine times or however many times we’ve played it. The fact that we built a career that we’ve played these places and have sustained playing these places, it’s huge.”