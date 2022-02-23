ST. PETERSBURG — Dropkick Murphys will perform Monday, March 7, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6 p.m.
The show is sold out according to the venue. For info, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
From the early days at the Boston landmark The Rathskeller beneath Kenmore Square, to playing before a crowd of 80,000 on the main stages of European festivals, the Dropkick Murphys have spent a large chunk of the last two decades touring the world. The band has sold more than 6 million albums during the past 20 years and continues to sell out venues around the world.
The group's single “I'm Shipping up to Boston” — from 2005’s Certified Gold “The Warrior’s Code” — has sold nearly 2 million copies. With lyrics by Woody Guthrie, the song was featured in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award-winning film “The Departed.” Last year, Dropkick Murphys released the new album “Turn up That Dial.”
“On this record, the overall theme is the importance of music, and the bands that made us who we are,” lead vocalist Ken Casey said. “We just hope it takes people’s minds off their troubles. We’re so fortunate and grateful to be in the position to share a little happiness in our own way. Our gratitude levels are off the chart.”
The band features Al Barr on lead vocals; Tim Brennan on guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, and vocals; Casey on lead vocals; Jeff DaRosa on guitars, banjo, mandolin and vocals; Matt Kelly on drums, percussion and vocals; and James Lynch on guitars and vocals. Touring members include Kevin Rheault on bass and Lee Forshner on bagpipes.
After a surgery two years ago, onetime bassist Casey stopped playing, passing bass duties to Rheault. With Casey off his leash and free to roam the front of the stage with co-lead vocalist Barr, a powerful dynamic has ignited between the two.
Collectively, the band upholds its longstanding tradition of churning out rousing anthems and songs that span the gap from punk rock ragers to melodic, Irish-inspired tunes.