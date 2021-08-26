ST. PETERSBURG — Bryce Vine will perform Saturday, Aug. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $25. Tickets are $30 the day of the event. For tickets and information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Distilling nimble wordplay, hyper-charged hooks, and intimate guitars into genre-less and timeless songcraft, Bryce Vine leaves his stamp on pop music and culture. Since emerging in 2013, the Los Angeles-based multiplatinum singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist has quietly built a devoted audience with EPs such as “Lazy Fair” in 2014 and “Night Circus” in 2016.
Vine attracted international attention with the double-platinum smash “Drew Barrymore.” It paved the way for the platinum “La La Land” and his first full-length in 2019, “Carnival.”
Last year when the world turned upside down, Vine grabbed a guitar, sequestered himself in a tiny bedroom, and cataloged the moment as it unfolded right in front of him. Without a filter, each feeling slipped through the cracks and onto the tape as he let his guard down, spoke from the heart, and allowed a tear or two to fall on the fretboard. By doing so, he crafted his 2020 “Problems” EP for Sire Records out of eloquent observations, catchy confessions, and emotionally charged delivery. He kicked off this chapter with “Problems” with up-and-comer Grady and “Life Goes On.”
“As life gets harder, I try to write things that make me feel better,” Vine said in a press release promoting the EP. “It’s what I do. I never want to make the same song twice. A lot of this music was inspired while I was sitting by myself in my room during quarantine with nothing else to do but get better at guitar. That’s how I wrote as a kid in the living room or in my garage. It was a return to that.”
Vine stands out as the rare kind of guy who can speak for hours on end about sci-fi classics like “Alien” and authors a la Ted Chiang and Stephen King — or stay out until sunrise at a house party. He always proved to be an outlier though. Of African-American, Native American, and Italian descent, Vine grew up between Manhattan, New York, and Thousand Oaks, California. Inspired by everyone from blink-182 and Rancid to Tupac and OutKast, he fronted a scrappy punk band in high school before attending Berklee College of Music for a year on a scholarship. Returning to Los Angeles, he held down a series of odd jobs, drove for Lyft, hosted at a restaurant, and worked in a bar — all while residing “in a living room in Hollywood with two other dudes.”
Simultaneously, he crafted a rich style of his own. As if hosting a banquet, Vine set the table with a myriad of ingredients, encompassing hip-hop, pop, alternative, and rock.
“My dad was a restaurant owner,” Vine said. “He’s a very humble guy. Everyone was invited at his restaurant. He has no prejudices and wants people to be together around food. My grandma was the same way. My way to bring everyone together is around music.”