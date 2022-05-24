ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium Theater recently announced its summer concert lineup featuring a unique mix of artists ranging from jazz favorite Bryan J. Hughes with a tribute to Nat King Cole to indie rock legends The Mountain Goats and Live Band Burlesque.
The Palladium invites guests back to both of its unique spaces — Hough Hall and the iconic Side Door — as the theater roars back to a full schedule. The Palladium at St. Petersburg College is at 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets for most summer shows are on sale at mypalladium.org/event.
“We are thrilled to be hosting so many amazing artists this summer at both Hough Hall and the Side Door,” said Paul Wilborn, Palladium Theater executive director. “St. Pete is exploding with artistic activity and the Palladium has always been at the heart of the city’s creative pulse.”
In addition to a robust lineup of performances and events, the Palladium is tapping into local visual talent. They have enlisted designer and St. Pete native Chad Jacobs to create a bespoke concert poster that encourages Tampa Bay residents to visit the Palladium and “jump back in; the music is cool.” Through their support of homegrown talent of all mediums, the Palladium cements its place at St. Pete’s neighborhood theater and as a launchpad for artists.
Following is a list of confirmed shows to date. More shows will be added soon.
Hough Hall Shows
June 11 — St. Pete Pride: QUEER-E-OKEE with Carson Kressley
Gather for a hilarious evening of music and camaraderie, all while raising funds for St Pete Pride’s mission. Host Carson Kressley will introduce a roster of queer musicians who will perform some of the LGBTQIA+ community’s most-beloved songs while the audience sings along with the help of karaoke-style lyrics projected onto a large screen.
June 12 — Sandra Bernhard: An Exclusive St. Pete Pride Performance
For one night only and as part of St Pete Pride’s 20th-anniversary programming, Sandra Bernhard will perform live at The Palladium. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard will bring a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary to her live stage performance.
June 18 — WMNF Juneteenth Celebration
Come celebrate Juneteeth with your Tampa Bay community and Community Radio station! WMNF 88.5 FM recognizes Juneteeth with an array of Black excellence, starring Vincent Simms and his band. The band will perform a soul revue, plus a tribute to Earth Wind and Fire. Local poets will open the show.
July 11 — The Mountain Goats
John Darnielle and Matt Douglas will be performing a special duo performance at St. Petersburg’s Palladium Theater. The Mountain Goats — an American indie folk band formed in Claremont, California — date back to the early 1990s. For many years, Darnielle was the sole member of the group. In 2021, the Mountain Goats released “Dark in Here,” their 20th studio album. The album features Darnielle and Douglas, along with Peter Hughes and Jon Wurster.
July 23 — Damon Fowler and Friends
Born in Brandon, Damon Fowler is an electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. He has worked a long list of legendary musicians, such as Delbert McClinton, , Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter, Edgar Winter, Jeff Beck, Robin Trower, Gregg Allman, and Rick Derringer.
Aug. 5 — Selwyn Birchwood
International Blues Challenge winner Selwyn Birchwood and his band return to the Palladium for a night of high-octane blues.
Aug. 19 — Daniela Soledade
Daniela Soledade will celebrate the launch of “Pretty World,” her second full-length album. The album is a musical exploration of all the love that exists in this life. Recorded in Rio de Janeiro, “Pretty World” features Soledade’s intimate and exquisite vocals with organic and soulful production.
Side Door Shows
June 10 — Bryan Hughes Cole Swings Cool
American jazz singer Bryan J. Hughes and his multi-talented band The Crew return to the Palladium Side Door for a magical night of Cole Swings Cool. A tribute to the one and only Nat King Cole, Hughes’ smooth vocal stylings bring back memories inspired from the American songbook of days gone by and are a perfect fit for singing the fabulous songs made famous by Nat King Cole.
June 24 and June 26 — Michael Kelly: The Pleasing Recollection
“Michael Kelly: The Pleasing Recollection” is a cabaret opera with music by Martin Hennessy; libretto by Stephen Kitsakos; directed by Murphy Davis and starring Michael Kelly. The show comes directly from its debut at New York City’s Feinstein’s 54 Below.
In the mid-1970s, a young man lands ashore in Manhattan without a map. Negotiating his way into a life in the performing arts, “The Pleasing Recollection” chronicles his musical adventures as he charmingly stumbles into some of the musical and theater giants of the era. The show features pianist Bénédicte Jourdois.
June 25 — Professor Pennygood’s Mighty Flea Circus
Winners of the International Rockabilly Rumble, and the Best New Original Rockabillly Song in the World 2021, Professor Pennygoode’s Mighty Flea Circus brings their “Swingabilly” band to the Side Door. This four-piece powerhouse combines expert musicianship with antics and hi-jinks for an unbeatably fun evening of music and dancing.
July 2 — WAHH World Fusion Band
WAHH WorldFusion Band is a blend of “East meets West” in true fusion music style. Trailblazers of a unique and multiform sound, WAHH is rooted in India’s rich traditional musical culture and enveloped in an artful weave of jazz, rock and funk. WAHH is joined by sitar player Rajib Karmakar, Japanese bassist Juna Sarita, Thomas Griggs on guitar, Guianna Brave on vocal, Michael Washington on drums and Shakh Lahiri on table and vocals.
July 9 — Ona Kirei with La Lucha
Vocalist, composer and arranger Ona Kirei celebrates her album release featuring La Lucha, James Suggs, and Mike diRubbo.
July 15 — Alastair Greene, blues, with Suncoast Blues Society
Suncoast Blues Society presents blues/rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Alastair Greene.
July 16 — Live Band Burlesque
ND Theatricals, in association with the Palladium Theatre, presents a night of classic burlesque and vaudeville era entertainment. In this time capsule of a show, you will be transported to the time of elegantly beautiful burlesque performers, hilarious schtick, and singers. The production features live music by The BurlyBandits, Tampa Bay's favorite burlesque showband.
Sept. 9 — Simon Laskey
Winner of the 2018 British Composer Awards for his second album “About the Moment,” British composer/pianist Simon Lasky presents an evening of original jazz compositions and arrangements for his newly formed U.S version of the Simon Lasky Group.
The Palladium is proud to operate as a department of St. Petersburg College. With its two venues, the 815-seat main concert hall Hough Hall, as well as its intimate award-winning 175-seat candlelit listening room The Side Door, and now event streaming, The Palladium fosters artistically and culturally diverse performing arts, educational and film programs that bring artists and audiences together in a first-class professional, affordable setting.