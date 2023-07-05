ST. PETERSBURG — Duane Betts will perform Saturday, July 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance and $23 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
According to Shore Fire Media, by the time Duane Betts began working on “Wild & Precious Life” — his debut solo album — he'd already spent two decades creating his own version of guitar-slinging, story-driven American rock and roll.
"It felt like the right time to make something that was entirely my own vision," he said. "This is a record that guitar players will love, but at its core, it's really a song record. It's an album about who I am, where I come from, and what I believe in."
“Wild & Precious Life” brings a fresh perspective to southern rock with sharply-crafted songs and guitar work that capture the emotional release of overcoming struggle, appreciating the fleeting nature of life and the joys of being present. Recorded at Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ Swamp Raga Studio, it features guests including Trucks, Marcus King, and Nicki Bluhm. The album will be released July 14 on Royal Potato Family.
The son of legendary guitarist Dickey Betts, Duane Betts grew up on the road with the Allman Brothers Band, watching hundreds of shows from the wings as a teenager. He spent the better part of a decade playing guitar in his father's band, Dickey Betts & Great Southern, and traveled the country as a touring member of Dawes. He also released an EP of his own songs, 2018's “Sketches of American Music,” and two albums with The Allman Betts Band in 2019 and 2020.
Despite his busy schedule, the need to create a full-length solo album — one that nodded to his musical roots while simultaneously pushing ahead into new territory — continued to gnaw at him.
“I wanted to make a record which would really capture that old school Florida vibe," said the Sarasota native. Following his instincts, Betts assembled his dream team of musicians — including guitarist Johnny Stachela, bassist Berry Duane Oakley, keyboardist John Ginty, and drummer Tyler Greenwell — and took up an offer from his old friends Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks to record at their own Swamp Raga Studio in Jacksonville. “Wild & Precious Life” was recorded to two-inch analog tape during a series of live-in-the-recording-studio performances in 2022.
"We set up as a band, tracked everything live, and kept whichever takes had the magic," said Duane, who co-produced the album with Stachela and Ginty.
“Wild & Precious Life” offers up a timeless version of American music — a mix of blues, rock, folk, and country that could've blanketed the FM radio airwaves during any number of decades. It's a modern album inspired by some of the best parts of the past, full of sharply-crafted songs written in a state of deep reflection and Duane's journey toward sobriety.
To mark the upcoming release of the album, Betts and his band Palmetto Motel are on the road. They kicked off the tour in New Orleans during the first weekend of the Jazz & Heritage Festival. Concertgoers can expect the live shows to dig into the heart of “Wild and Precious Life,” an album that seeks to capture the emotional release of overcoming struggle, appreciate the fleeting nature of life, and celebrate the joy of being present.