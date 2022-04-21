TAMPA — Wishbone Ash will perform Sunday, April 24, 5 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
The Lint Rollers will open the show. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com or call 813-971-0666.
Wishbone Ash celebrated a half-century of twin-lead guitar power in 2020.
The British rock band formed in October 1969 in London, England. One of the most influential guitar bands in the history of rock, Wishbone Ash was originally inspired by British folk traditions, American jazz and R&B. Throughout its history, the group played to public and critical acclaim. They are currently being discovered by new generations of rock fans.
Through the years, the band has delved into various musical genres, from folk, blues and jazz to pedal-to-the-metal rock and electronica. Whatever the style, Wishbone Ash’s signature is the distinctive twin-melodic lead
guitar interplay that has influenced such bands as Thin Lizzy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Iron Maiden and, more recently, Opeth.
“The blueprint and musical roots that we laid down in the early 1970s must have been really strong to have lasted this long,” said founding member Andy Powell. “Every band needs a plan and most importantly, to find their own sound.”
These road warriors, most years the band logs around 30,000 road miles.
“The band basically lives together year-round on the road, so we have a very strong level of communication that translates in our performances and recordings,” said Powell.
A key ingredient in the band's recipe for success is a devoted fan base, many who have followed Wishbone Ash from the beginning, and which often includes their children and even grandchildren.
“We value our fan community above all else,” Powell said.
In 2015, Powell released his musical memoir, “Eyes Wide Open: True Tales of a Wishbone Ash Warrior,” co-written with renowned Irish music journalist Colin Harper and available in Kindle and Apple iBook formats.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes in the music business and the world in general, as you can imagine,” Powell said. On looking back over the 50 years of the band, he muses, “Like all success stories, a career like this has its downs as well as its ups, and the true ups can only be measured in this way.”
In 2020, the band released “Coat of Arms,” their most recent studio album. Current band members include Powell on guitar and vocals, Bob Skeat on bass and backing vocals, Mark Abrahams on guitar and Mike Truscott on drums and percussion.