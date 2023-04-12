CLEARWATER — Writer and comedian Steve Solomon will present the award-winning “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy” on Saturday, April 22, 3 and 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Updated and funnier than ever, Solomon stars in the one-man show.
In “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!,” Solomon uses dialects, accents and sound effects to bring to the stage dozens of wild characters audiences can all relate to. They are all brought to life by Solomon’s comedy magic. His shows have had audiences in three countries guffawing since 2003. Over one million people have seen his shows.
The audience follows along on this wonderfully funny journey about growing up, mixed marriages, ex-wives, dogs, cats, dieting, and dozens of other side-splitting situations we can all relate to.
For Solomon, the road to a career in comedy began during his childhood in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, where he picked up the many accents and dialects he heard on the streets of his multi-ethnic neighborhood. This self-professed "class clown" grew up to become a physics teacher and an assistant superintendent of schools. Solomon used humor, dialects, and sound effects to inspire his students and tick off his fellow administrators. Eventually, however, Solomon felt the irresistible urge to follow his heart and write comedy. He returned to his roots to write this autobiographical one-man show.
The show played for two sold-out years in New York City and has toured internationally in more than 100 cities. It spun off three sequels, including “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m STILL in Therapy!” and “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m Home for the Holidays.” He’s quite proud of his newest hit show: “Cannoli, Latkes, & Guilt.” All four of his shows are currently touring.