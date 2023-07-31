Beat the heat by cracking a book and escaping into another world
It sure feels like we’re smack-dab in the middle of summer. Actually, the season began on June 21 and will end on Sept. 23 — which means we have more summer days ahead of us than behind us.
With Florida’s sweltering summer temperatures, most people are looking for ways to beat the heat. One traditional summertime activity that doesn’t require leaving the air-conditioned sanctum of your residence is reading.
Books are excellent companions on scorching summer afternoons. With the National Weather Service issuing heat advisories, and heat indices reaching 110 degrees, burying your nose in a classic novel or the newest bestseller is a wise choice.
Reading is such a popular summer pastime that many bookstores set up displays featuring books that make for great beach reads, providing inspiration for individuals who aren’t sure which book or books to dive into this summer. To find titles that interest you, check with local booksellers such as Books at Park Place in South Pasadena; Tombolo Books and Wilson’s Book World in St. Petersburg; Back in the Day Books in Dunedin; Book Swap in Palm Harbor; and The Gilded Page in Tarpon Springs.
Reading is more than just a pastime: Spending time immersed in a good book has been linked to reducing stress. A 2009 study from researchers at the University of Sussex in England found that reading can reduce stress by as much as 68%.
Reading also helps readers understand the world by introducing them to other cultures and aspects of history they may not have been exposed to in school. A 2015 study published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience found that reading fiction enhances social cognition by facilitating greater activation of parts of the prefrontal cortex involved in building perspectives.
Reading also has been shown to be therapeutic for adults with depression It can enhance the reader’s quality of life and even extend one’s lifespan and prevent long-term decline in cognitive function.
Following is a look at some recent book releases by Florida authors.
“Hippocrene’s Promise,” by David Berger, published May 2022.
David Berger is the author of the Greek myth fantasy novel series, “Task Force: Gaea,” as well as other works. A resident of Pasco County, he enjoyed the privilege of being immersed in reading from a very early age.
“Hippocrene’s Promise” is a collection of works inspired by Greek and Celtic myth as well as personal experience.
“‘Hippocrene’s Promise’ came out of a desire to share my short fiction and poetry that I wanted to put out into the world,” Berger said. “Many pieces are inspired by mythology, a first love of mine, an enduring love that also permeates my fantasy novel series ‘Task Force: Gaea.’ While most pieces in the anthology are inspired by Greek myth, one piece blends that and Celtic myth.”
Berger, an English teacher, emphasizes the importance of reading.
“Reading was foundational to my growth and made me who I am today, so I believe that it can transform others as well,” he said. “Fiction, nonfiction, and poetry can all bring about insight and change, something that makes us lifelong learners.”
Visit www.davidbergerbooks.com.
“The Blacktongue Thief,” by Christopher Buehlman, published May 2021.
Christopher Buehlman is an author, comedian, and screenwriter from St. Petersburg. According to his author page on Amazon, he is the winner of the 2007 Bridport Prize in poetry, and the author of several provocative plays, including “Hot Nights for the War Wives of Ithaka.”
According to Tor Books, “The Blacktongue Thief” is the first in a three-book fantasy series. It is described as “the story of an indebted thief, a veteran knight, a witch-in-training, and a blind rescue cat who must journey together through a world still scarred from a brutal, decades-long war with goblins.”
Visit www.christopherbuehlmanauthor.com.
“Graphic: The Novel,” by Keven Renken, published November 2022.
Keven Renken was the chairman of the theater department at the Pinellas County Center for the Arts at Gibbs High School. He taught there for 30 years. According to his author page on Amazon, Renken’s work has appeared in Creative Loafing, Creative Pinellas and The Scribe, among others.
According to St. Petersburg Press, “Graphic: The Novel,” Renken’s second novel, is “a novel that wishes to be a graphic novel. It is a graphic novel that dreams of being a novel.”
Visit kevenrenken.com.
“Drive” and “Crash,” by Tamara Lush, published March 2022 and January 2023.
Tamara Lush is a Florida-based author and journalist. According to her Amazon author page, she has been a finalist for the RITA Award presented by the Romance Writers of America, as well as an Amtrak Writing Fellow.
Visit tamaralush.com.
First Coast Thriller Box Set, including “Shake Down,” “Throw Down,” “Man Down,” “Upside Down,” and “Tied Down Low Down,” by Armand Rosamilia, published March 2023.
Born in New Jersey, Armand Rosamilia now resides in sunny Florida. He has written more than 200 stories that are currently available, including crime thrillers, supernatural thrillers, horror, zombies, contemporary fiction, nonfiction and more.
“My First Coast Thrillers series is set in Jacksonville Beach, Florida,” Rosamilia tells Tampa Bay Newspapers. “I'm a full-time writer living in Jacksonville. I love going to the Jacksonville Beach area — a wonderful setting for beaches, boats and shenanigans. Lots of great restaurants I included in the series, too.”
Visit armandrosamilia.com.
“The Maltese Iguana: A Novel,” by Tim Dorsey, published February 2023.
A former reporter and editor for the Tampa Tribune from 1987 to 1999, Tim Dorsey is the author of best known for a series of capers starring Serge A. Storms, a mentally disturbed vigilante antihero. “The Maltese Iguana,” his latest offering, is the 26th book in the series.
According to Dorsey’s official website, he was born in Indiana, but relocated to Florida when he was 1 year old. He began his career in journalism after graduating from Auburn University in 1983. He left the Tampa Tribune in 1999 to write full time.
According to his website, “He lives in Florida and will never leave.”
Visit www.timdorsey.com.