ST. PETERSBURG — Beasley Media Group’s 99.5 QYK will present the seventh annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull Sunday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $62. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
The event will include multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen, ACM New Female of the Year 2022 winner Lainey Wilson, country singer and songwriter Niko Moon, and new country artists Elvie Shane, Ernest, Priscilla Block, and Jackson Dean.
The 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is unlike traditional one-artist performances. This show will feature all the artists on the stage at one time in an acoustic setting, with storytelling, song performances, and unique interactions between the artists.
"We are excited to announce that 99.5 QYK’s Guitar Pull is back for another incredible year,” said Travis Daily, WQYK program director. “This is something we look forward to sharing with our QYK family each and every year, and this time we are bringing seven country artists on stage together to share stories and great music.”
Signed to BBR Music Group’s Stoney Creek Records, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career. Allen was nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. He was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards and Outstanding New Artist nominee at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.
Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry, having been named to nearly every Artist to Watch list and winning MusicRow Magazine’s Discovery Artist of the Year award. The Louisiana native is one of Nashville’s hottest and most buzzed-about new artists.
Landing her first No. 1 with her platinum certified ACM Song of the Year “Things a Man Oughta Know,” nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature bell bottom country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional country with a modern yet retro flare.
Niko Moon is an adventurous artist, writer and musician with an enduring optimism and a flair for challenging boundaries. That attitude is apparent on “Good Time,” his debut album, released in 2021 on RCA Nashville. On the album, he offers a judiciously layered synthesis of his Georgia roots, pairing Atlanta-bred hip-hop and rural-fed traditional country, two genres that were considered incompatible not that long ago.