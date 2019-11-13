LARGO — Storm Large will perform Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 and 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets range from $34.50 to $49.50 plus service fee. This performance may contain adult language and themes. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Musician, actor, playwright and author, Large first shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show “Rock Star: Supernova.” Despite having been eliminated the week before the finale, she built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day.
Even before appearing on “Rock Star: Supernova,” Large was already in the process of building a career in the music industry. She spent the ’90s singing in clubs throughout San Francisco. She briefly gave up the club scene to try a different profession, becoming a chef in Portland, Oregon. As fate would have it, a last-minute cancellation in 2002 at the Portland club Dante’s brought her back to the stage. The gig turned into a standing Wednesday night engagement for Large and her new band, the Balls. It wasn’t long before she had cultivated a cult-like following in Portland. Her renewed singing career was soon to be launched onto the international stage.
In recent years, she has made debuts with the San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Vancouver, Jacksonville, and RTÉ National symphonies, as well as return engagements with the Houston, Toronto, and Toledo symphonies. Large and her band continue to tour concert halls across the country.
Large made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and she was featured on their CD, “Get Happy.” Large has also sung with Grammy winner k.d. lang, pianist Kirill Gerstein, punk rocker John Doe, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer George Clinton.
In the fall of 2014, Large and her band Le Bonheur released a record designed to capture their sublime and subversive interpretations of the American Songbook. Entitled simply “Le Bonheur” and released on Pink Martini’s Heinz Records, the recording is a collection of tortured and titillating love songs.