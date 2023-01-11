SAFETY HARBOR — Alice Howe and Freebo will perform Friday, Jan. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
According to Fleming Artists, to hear Alice Howe sing is “to be enraptured by the natural, unaffected beauty of her voice.” Her singing is “honest, authentic, emotionally resonant” in the tradition of the roots music that inspired her.
On “Circumstance,” her second and most recent album, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter guitarist showcases her vocal prowess and introspective writing. She invites listeners on a personal journey across an Americana soundscape dotted with blues, folk, country, soul, and rock. The album was recorded in two sessions at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where Etta James and Wilson Pickett made history. “Circumstance” channels their spirits with 11 tracks that pull no punches and delve into the vagaries of the heart and Howe’s own personal journey.
Seen by many as an old soul inside a 30-something millennial, Howe puts her stamp on Americana’s venerable strands with 10 standout originals evoking both the classic singer-songwriters and the seminal music that once filled airwaves, roadhouses and juke joints.
“Circumstance” is the follow-up to her 2019 debut album “Visions,” which was preceded by the EP “You’ve Been Away So Long.” Both recordings identified her as a rising star in the folk world. Since her emergence, she has built on each success, expanding her horizons and continuing along the path that began long ago in Newton, Massachusetts, with her absorbing her parents’ eclectic record collection.
The new album is produced and arranged by her creative partner, Freebo, the veteran bass player and former Bonnie Raitt band member.
Freebo has played on records by Crosby, Stills & Nash, Maria Muldaur, John Mayall, Ringo Starr, Dr. John, and Neil Young as well as appearing on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Midnight Special,” “The Muppet Show,” and in concert with the legendary Spinal Tap.
Freebo also has become a highly regarded singer/songwriter, now working on his sixth full-length solo CD. A multi award winner and finalist in numerous songwriting contests, Freebo’s music reflects his compassionate concern for the world and people around him, and his lyrics and open stage banter have helped him connect with listeners worldwide.