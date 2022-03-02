CLEARWATER — With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is one of the most popular rock acts in the world, and its formidable musical arsenal continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.
Foreigner will perform Monday, March 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Foreigner is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems.
Founded in 1976, Foreigner’s debut album produced the hits "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice" and "Long, Long Way from Home." The album “Double Vision” followed, as did a string of hits including "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero" and "Waiting for a Girl Like You." Next, the band released the album “Head Games,” leading off with the singles “Dirty White Boy” as well as the title track.
Those songs helped give Foreigner’s next album, “4,” its impressive run at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of ’80s sound, Foreigner’s fifth album, “Agent Provocateur,” gave the world the No. 1 global hit "I Want to Know What Love Is." This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song "Waiting for a Girl Like You."
Foreigner’s most recent studio release was 2009’s “Can’t Slow Down” on Rhino Records. The band still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 Album success. Streams of Foreigner’s hits are over 15 million per week.
For more information, visit the band’s official website at www.foreigneronline.com.