Times have changed.
When a big-budget film failed to secure a spot at every neighborhood multiplex in the country, it usually meant something was wrong. When a movie helmed by an award-winning director and featuring an A-list cast opted for a limited theatrical release, it usually meant someone backing the project had already decided it was going to be a flop — or, at the very least, it wasn’t a film that would entice a sufficient number of moviegoers to spend their hard-earned dollars at the local box office.
That’s the old paradigm, anyway. Streaming media service providers are rewriting the rulebook.
Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” is the latest film to chart a new course in this brave new cinematic world.
That’s right: Scorsese’s new film hit theaters Nov. 1, but I bet you didn’t know it. It didn’t run in any Pinellas theaters. It popped up in Naples for a week or two. Currently, there are screenings listed at Burns Court Cinema in Sarasota, Old Mill Playhouse in The Villages, and Spring Hill 8 in Spring Hill.
In this instance, theater chains boycotted the film because they felt the four-week window between the theatrical release and the streaming debut was too short.
“The Irishman” began streaming on Netflix Nov. 27. It is neither lighthearted nor abbreviated. Boasting a running time of just under three and a half hours, Scorsese has crafted an epic saga of organized crime in America through the second half of the 20th century. Based on the 2004 book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt, the story illustrates how politics, business and the Mafia became entwined after World War II. Told from the perspective of Frank Sheeran, a veteran turned Mafia hitman, the tale plays out against the backdrop of recent history. Covering nearly five decades, Sheeran’s account details his connections to some of the most notorious gangsters of the 20th century and relates his affiliation with legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa.
Scorsese constructed the saga in layers, with flashbacks within flashbacks. Sheeran narrates the tale from his wheelchair in a nursing home as he nears the end of his life. He reflects upon what amounts to his biggest regret: an unsavory task he carried out while on a road trip to a wedding. The event in question provides a speculative solution to one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the 20th century. It also marked a significant turning point for Sheeran and his associates.
To provide the backstory for this critical assignment, Sheeran simultaneously describes his entire history with organized crime, beginning with a chance meeting with Russell Bufalino. At the time, Sheeran is employed driving meat packing delivery trucks. Soon, he starts selling some of the contents of his shipments to a local gangster in the Italian Philadelphia crime family.
Scorsese takes the audience through each step of Sheeran’s initiation. The viewer gets what feels like a voyeuristic glimpse of backroom deals and shadowed corridors of organized crime, where the parlance is necessarily figurative. An order to kill can be communicated with little more than a glance.
It would be easy to say that “The Irishman” is just another in a long line of complex crime dramas propelled by tragic themes and larger-than-life characters. Scorsese certainly hits those high notes in his latest masterpiece, but that’s simply not all there is to it. There’s so much more going in the background that even minor characters seem to possess startling authenticity. “The Irishman” sprawls as it deliberately crawls at a snail’s pace, offering the viewer ample opportunity to take note of the attention to detail. The production design and cinematography all but assures that you will become utterly immersed in each scene, no matter the time period. And the visual cues to bygone eras are plentiful, from the classic roadside Stuckey's to the orange-roofed Howard Johnson’s motor lodge.
Yes, I’m old enough to remember the taste of hot dogs steam-cooked in beer at Lum’s.
The storytelling is as engrossing as the meticulous character development. The story is frequently understated yet complex, the language subtle. There is unexpected humor and gradually mounting tension as Sheeran grapples with loyalty among diverging confederates. While it may be impossible to find sympathy or admiration among the three main characters, there are nonetheless heartbreaking moments, particularly in the film’s third and final act. It is during this segment of the film that Scorsese entrenches the old idiom “crime doesn’t pay” as effectively as any crime drama to date.
Robert De Niro portrays Sheeran. Al Pacino stars as Hoffa. Joe Pesci plays Russell Bufalino. Ray Romano portrays Bill Bufalino. The cast also features Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Harvey Keitel, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Kathrine Narducci, Jesse Plemons, Jack Huston and many others.
The digital de-aging technique used to allow De Niro, Pacino and Pesci to portray versions of their characters at least 30 years younger than the actors’ actual ages stands out as the film’s weakest element. As distracting as it is in some select scenes, it still doesn’t tarnish the overall achievement.
Astoundingly introspective and elegantly elegiac, it is impossible not to view “The Irishman” as a masterpiece of cinema with its outstanding performances and intuitive direction. The film practically invites multiple viewings, so viewers might fully explore the nuances of the characters and their relationships.
As fascinating and engrossing as it is, I’ll leave it to diehard Scorsese fans to determine where “The Irishman” stands when compared to the director’s other crime films — from “Boxcar Bertha” and “Mean Streets” to “Goodfellas,” “Casino” and “The Departed.”