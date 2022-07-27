ST. PETERSBURG — Dance Gavin Dance will perform Saturday, Aug. 6, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $37 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Chart topping post-hardcore outfit Dance Gavin Dance recently announced its “An Evening with Friends Tour,” featuring support from Royal Coda and Body Thief. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will see Dance Gavin Dance play 21 intimate shows across the country, featuring setlists comprised of fan favorites, rarely played deep cuts and new songs from the band’s upcoming album, “Jackpot Juicer,” due out July 29 via Rise Records.
The tour will also provide fans with a unique Dance Gavin Dance line-up. Guitarist Andrew Wells will be taking center stage to take over clean singing duties. Marc Okubo of Veil of Maya will be stepping in to cover Wells’ guitar duties. The band will be joined by former Dance Gavin Dance frontman and frontman of Royal Coda, Kurt Travis, for select songs.
“We are very pleased to announce our exciting and intimate headlining tour,” said drummer Matt Mingus. “Last month, unfortunately, and not by our choice, we were made aware that we could not perform on the summer tour we had been looking forward to for the past year. We were lucky enough to get the support from our partners to help curate a last-minute headline tour hitting most of the cities we already planned on performing in.
“It's yet another obstacle put in our way that we are willing and able to overcome,” Mingus continued. “While change can sometimes be challenging to adapt to, we are optimistic and looking towards the future with our heads held high and a fantastic new album to celebrate. We look forward to seeing you this summer.”
Rejecting tired formulas at every step, Dance Gavin Dance blend progressive rock and post-hardcore with thick groove, combining experimental music with hooks and a warped sense of humor. The group has amassed over 1.5 billion global streams, and 1.2 million album equivalent units sold across their catalog in the United States alone.
With hundreds of thousands of rabid fans engaged with Dance Gavin Dance on social media and their very own festival event, Swanfest, which sold out both its inaugural edition in 2019 and the subsequent 2022 edition in the band's hometown of Sacramento, California, it all amounts to a full force band facing a mainstream that has overlooked them for too long.
Dance Gavin Dance released their ninth studio album, “Afterburner,” in April of 2020. Since its release, the album has clocked up 135 million streams and topped a multitude of charts on two separate occasions, once with its digital release hitting No. 14 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 1 across the Current Albums, Alternative, Billboard Top Albums, Digital, Current Digital Albums, Rock, Heavy Rock and Current Independent Albums charts and again when the physical version was released several months later due to the pandemic, when it hit No. 1 across Vinyl, Internet, Alternative, Rock, Hard Music, Independent Current Albums, No. 3 Top Current and Billboard Top Albums and No. 47 on the Billboard 200 charts.