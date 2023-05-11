CLEARWATER — The Psychedelic Furs will take the stage Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $52. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The Psychedelic Furs may not have invented rock and roll per se, but their influence since arriving on the post-punk scorched-earth landscape four decades ago has reverberated and resonated among all those who cherish the sweet-and-sour spot where rawness and romanticism meet. Born out of the UK rock scene and led by vocalist and songwriter Richard Butler, and his bass-wielding brother Tim, the Furs quickly developed as one of the premiere bands at college and alternative radio scoring a multitude of major hits with “Love My Way,” “Pretty in Pink,” “Heaven,” “The Ghost in You” and “Heartbreak Beat.” In all, they released eight studio albums, spawning several compilations, a boxed set, a live concert DVD and inspiring one of the most iconic motion picture soundtracks of all time.
“Made of Rain,” the band’s latest release, became the Furs’ second-highest charting UK Album ever and was prominently featured in the end of year Best Albums roundup in a multitude of publications worldwide. The Furs especially thrive live in concert having headlined the UK’s famed Glastonbury Festival, performing at sold-out gigs at California’s Hollywood Bowl and continuing to tour quite regularly around the globe.
The Psychedelic Furs touring lineup includes Richard Butler on vocals; Tim Butler on bass; Rich Good on guitar; Mars Williams on saxophone; Amanda Kramer on keyboards; and Zachary Alford on drums.