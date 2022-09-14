ST. PETERSBURG — In accordance with its status as a world-class arts and culture destination, St. Petersburg will invite residents and visitors alike to celebrate this year's Arts Alive! Free Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 17, as select museums and galleries waive admission charges.
Participating locations include the Imagine Museum, the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, the Florida Holocaust Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art. In addition, the Dali Museum and the St. Petersburg Museum of History will offer free admission to Pinellas County residents. The Arts Alive/Free Museum Day is put on by St. Petersburg in conjunction with the national Smithsonian’s Free Museum Day.
Following is a look at some of the participating locations, ticketing requirements, and specific health and
safety protocols.
At the Florida Holocaust Museum, parking will be limited, and off-site parking may be required. Visitors encouraged to wear masks. There may be delays in entry to maintain some social distancing. Attendees are encouraged to visit www.thefhm.org for other restrictions and details. The Florida Holocaust Museum is at 55 Fifth Street South.
For the Imagine Museum, advanced tickets are required. For tickets, visit imaginemuseum.com. Advance tickets through Imagine Museum will be timed and have capacity restrictions. Arrival times are based on 30-minunte timeslots that begin at 10 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased through the Smithsonian Museum website, online at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2022/. Visitors must be in line by 3 p.m. at the latest. Tickets allow access to all
first floor galleries. Individuals will be placed in groups of 15. Masks are optional. Queue line for admission will be outside, so be prepared for all weather conditions. The Imagine Museum is at 1901 Central Ave.
The Dali Museum is offering free admission for Pinellas County residents only with valid proof of
residence. Tickets will need to be pre-reserved online to help control capacities. To make reservations, visit thedali.org/event/arts-alive-at-the-dali-2022/. Face masks are recommended for all museum visitors. The Dali Museum is at 1 Dali Blvd.
The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced reservations are available. The museum encourages everyone to reserve their timeslot online ahead of time at thejamesmuseum.org/eventarchive/freeday-2022/.
Limited walk-up tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event, but admission cannot be guaranteed without a reservation. Walk-up tickets will
only be available until 4 p.m. Admission includes access to the permanent collection and new special
exhibition, “Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West.” The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art is at 150 Central Ave.
The St. Petersburg Museum of History is offering free admission for Pinellas County residents only. Masks are not required but are recommended and social distancing is encouraged. The St. Petersburg Museum of History is at 335 Second Ave. NE.
For the Museum of Fine Arts advance tickets are not required. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3
p.m., with the last entrance is at 3 p.m. Masks are recommended but not required for guests while in the museum. Additional hand-sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the museum.
Capacity will be limited to ensure the safety of guests, staff, and the artworks, and there may be a delay in entry. The Museum of Fine Arts is at 255 Beach Drive NE.
Parking for Free Museum Day is available in any of the downtown garages. Visitors are encouraged to ride the St. Petersburg Trolley Downtown Looper or the Central Avenue Trolley. Schedule and stop information is available at stpetetrolley.com.
Arts Alive/Free Museum Day is produced by the city of St. Petersburg and participating cultural organizations in conjunction with the national Smithsonian's Free Museum Day. For more information about this and other arts and culture endeavors, visit stpete.org/arts or stpeteartsalliance.org.