Victor Wooten — joined by Steve Bailey and Derico Watson — are touring as Bass Extremes.
Wooten is a five-time Grammy award winner and a founding member of the super-group Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. He has been called the most influential bassist of the last two decades and was listed as one of the Top 10 Bassists of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine. Wooten was also the winner of Bass Player Magazine's reader poll three times and remains the only person to have won it more than once. Having released multiple solo recordings, he is also the author of the widely read novel “The Music Lesson: A Spiritual Search for Growth Through Music.”
Bailey is a pioneer of the six string fretless bass whose techniques are studied around the world. Bailey, an avid recording artist with two solo recordings under his belt, currently holds the position of chair of the bass department at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. Bailey has played and recorded with Dizzy Gillespie, The Rippingtons, Jethro Tull, Paquito D’rivera, Larry Carlton, and Willie Nelson, to name just a few.
Wooten and Bailey formed Bass Extremes in 1992, releasing their self-titled debut which remains one of the top selling musical/instructional bass products of all time. Subsequent DVD and CD releases followed as they toured the world performing clinics and concerts. They are also known and respected as the dynamic teaching duo who continue to teach together at events, colleges, and universities around the world. They were also instrumental in introducing the original bass camp idea when they ran their first bass/nature camp in Tennessee in the year 2000 and Bass at the Beach in South Carolina a few years later — both intensive camps which attract students from all over the world.
Watson began playing drums at the age of 5. A few short years later, he played regularly at his grandmother's church. He went on to graduate from Muskegon High School where he developed his skills while studying and performing in the music program. Watson, an accomplished educator and clinician, has performed and or recorded with artists such as Cece Winans, George Duke, Jeff Coffin, Prasanna, Tommy Sims, and Ken Reynolds.