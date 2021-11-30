TAMPA — Milky Chance will perform Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. The show gets underway at 8 p.m. According to the venue, this show is sold out. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
Milky Chance are Philipp Dausch and Clemens Rehbein. According to a biographical sketch provided by Shore Fire Media, they met at school, growing up listening to Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Their first attempts at making music had nothing to do with plotting global success: It was about having fun. One of their first songs, however, quickly changed things. “Stolen Dance,” a unique-sounding folktronica song, spanned most commercial and alternative radio playlists across the globe. They uploaded it to YouTube in 2013.
An overnight success story, Milky Chance quickly adapted to their newfound surroundings and pulled together an album. Within a few months, they were on the road touring. Their debut album, “Sadnecessary,” boasts other successful singles, including “Down by the River” and “Flashed Junked Mind.” The album went on to become a multi-platinum record in various countries.
In 2017, Milky Chance delivered their second album, “Blossom.” The band chose to hold strong to what made them so popular, while adding more layers in quality learned on the road. Lead singles “Cocoon” and “Doing Good” embodied their approach on this hugely successful album.
After the success of “Sadnecessary” and “Blossom,” “Mind the Moon,” their third album, was nothing less than the distillation of their songwriting spirit. While they started off with a smooth, minimalist sound, their second album added distinguished layers. “Mind the Moon” succeeds in embodying this paradox and sees Dausch and Rehbein achieve the transition from a fairytale pop phenomenon to the truly gifted songwriters.
In November, Milky Chance shared “Trip Tape,” an official collection of the covers and remixes originally featured as part of the soundtrack to Milky Chance’s “Road Tripping Radio” series.