TAMPA — Damon Fowler will perform Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Fowler is a hard-driving troubadour, and his music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles. He has gained the respect of his peers given his featured slot in Allman Brothers alumni Butch Truck’s Freight Train band and his side gig as guitarist in the Dickey Betts band.
Fowler can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, and his lyrical work on lap steel and dobro makes him a standout performer among the legions of guitar heroes. His most recent studio release, “Alafia Moon,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, and spent four months in the Top 20. It combines all the influences that have shaped his distinctive roots-blues career. “Alafia Moon” was released by Landslide Records.
More recently, Fowler released “Live at the Palladium,” recorded at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg.
Florida's Gulf Coast has produced a plethora of distinctive musicians, from the blues of Tampa Red to jazz greats Cannonball and Nat Adderley to former Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts to The Outlaws. Hailing from Tampa, Fowler — a masterful singer, guitar player, and songwriter — has absorbed the best of and furthered the region's definitive artists' work.
On the strength of Fowler's hybrid of roots rock, blues, and sacred steel, the Florida native started wowing audiences with his musical exploits as a teenager, building a reputation as one of the hottest young players on the scene. Adding songwriting and vocal skills to his repertoire over the years has brought him many accolades, with music journalists extolling his originality and maturity as well as his technical guitar expertise. These attributes have helped further define Fowler as one of the great Southern artists of his time.