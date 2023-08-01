ST. PETERSBURG — Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present “Paw Patrol Live: Heroes Unite,” with performances on Aug. 5 and 6, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Performances are Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, at noon and 4 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Calling all good citizens: The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate top hero.
The live production is based on the Canadian series “Paw Patrol,” shown on Nickelodeon in the United States.
Led by 10-year-old Ryder, the plucky pups of Paw Patrol are rescue dogs in training. Each pup is inspired by a real-world job like firefighter, police officer, and construction worker. When trouble strikes Adventure Bay, they're there to save the day. Whether it's a cat in a tree or a train off the tracks, they always find a way to help those in need.
For kids, Paw Patrol is a fun way to learn bravery and heroism, with exciting stories that never get too scary. Ryder and the pups also teach lessons about caring for animals, a message that is reinforced through Paw Patrol’s real-life partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.