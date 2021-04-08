ST. PETERSBURG — Greg White Jr. will perform Friday, April 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free to the public. For information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The concert will have limited capacity and will observe social distancing protocols. Audience members will be seated. According to the venue website, Jannus Live is committed to the health and safety of its guests. Face coverings and/or masks are strongly encouraged when indoors or social distancing is difficult. Contactless payment or credit cards are preferred whenever possible. Those who feel sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 recently are asked to stay home.
White’s love for music began when he was a child. According to a biography posted on his website, as night fell in Chesapeake, Virginia, White would tune his radio to the local station and fall asleep to the sound of country’s finest. In elementary school, he penned simple poems and even won a contest or two. As the years went by, he began turning the poetry into songs. He’d sing them for his mother on the way to football practice and she would urge him to sing louder, telling him that one day many people would be listening to his music.
White’s first band, Those Rowdy Boys, consisted entirely of fellow U.S. Navy personnel. For White, it was an honor to play with those gentlemen. He even had the pleasure of playing and singing country music for folks in Japan.
“Tokyo has a wide variety of people who turn out for shows and jam nights,” White said. “They always appreciate a good show. And they love country music.”
So far, White has had the privilege of opening for Raelynn at San Diego’s Sleep Train Amphitheater and Deana Carter with his San Diego based band Desert Edge at the legendary Coach House. Together with his producer Mark Charles Hattersley and bandmate Ron Elliott, he wrote a tribute to America's wounded veterans, “Fullest Life,” which has earned three distinguished awards, including a nomination for the 2016 Hollywood Music and Media Awards and a top 10 in the 2016 John Lennon Songwriting Competition.
White’s first EP, “Long Road,” has been released worldwide. The group of musicians who contributed to the project helped him create a record that rocks while honoring the country traditions that got him started in music so many years ago.
Cottondale Swamp will open the show.
Florida-based Cottondale Swamp plays swamp-rock and outlaw country. Hailing from Weeki Wachee, the band is known for celebrating back roads, small towns and the “seedy underbelly” of the Sunshine State, according to its website.