CLEARWATER — The Temptations and the Four Tops will perform Friday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Celebrating 60 years, The Temptations have prospered, propelling popular music with a multitude of award-winning and chart-topping songs and albums, and sold-out performances throughout the world. Thanks to their fine-tuned choreography and even finer harmonies, The Temptations became the first Motown act to win a Grammy Award and are one of the most successful acts to record for the label.
During the group’s prolific career, they’ve charted numerous No. 1 hits including “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “Get Ready,” “Just My Imagination” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” among many others. The group was inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, named by Billboard Magazine the No. 1 R&B Artists of All Time and one of the 125 Greatest of All Time Artists, in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Rolling Stone magazine also listed the group in their 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. The Temptations are also the subject of a smash hit, Tony Award-Winning Broadway musical, “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” which opened in 2019.
The Four Tops have been thrilling audiences with their infectious blend of pure vocal power and sweet harmonies since 1954. The Four Tops became one of Motown’s most consistent hit makers with songs like “Baby, I Need Your Loving,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)” and many more well-known hits.
The group was inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. Rolling Stone magazine listed the group in the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.