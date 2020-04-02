CLEARWATER — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Anderson will perform Friday, July 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $59 and go on sale April 3. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Anderson is the legendary voice of the iconic prog-rock band YES. The concert will feature the music of YES, including such hits as “Roundabout,” “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” “I’ve Seen All Good People” and more.
According to Anderson’s website, he joined the Warriors in 1962, sharing the role of lead vocalist with his brother Tony. By 1967, he had left the Warriors. He released two solo singles in 1968 under the pseudonym Hans Christian Anderson, and then briefly sang for the band the Gun.
In March 1968, Anderson met bassist Chris Squire and joined him in a group called Mabel Greer's Toyshop, which included guitarist Peter Banks. Anderson, Squire, and Banks went on to form Yes, with drummer Bill Bruford and keyboardist Tony Kaye. Their eponymous debut album was released in 1969. The debut was followed by “Time and a Word” in 1970 and “The Yes Album” in 1971.
Then, in 1971, YES released “Fragile.” Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album. The band's first album to feature keyboardist Rick Wakeman, “Fragile” included some of the band’s most memorable songs such as “Roundabout” and “Long Distance Runaround.”
Anderson was also the driving force behind a series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge” which were central to the band's success. Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group's biggest hits, including “I've Seen All Good People” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”
Anderson also had great success with a series of albums he did with Vangelis, and most recently released the critically-acclaimed solo album entitled “Survival and Other Stories.”
Backing-up Anderson will be the Paul Green Rock Academy Band, an advanced touring ensemble of young musicians between the ages of 10 and 18. The students in the PGRAB are selected for their musical prowess, showmanship, dedication, ambition and ability to share the stage with professional musician as they tour the world.