ST. PETERSBURG — Latin pop duo Jesse & Joy are embarking on a tour across the United States and Canada to support their latest album, “Clichés.” Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city tour will bring them to the Tampa Bay area on Aug. 11, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $39. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Jesse & Joy are a musical power duo from Mexico who have connected with millions of people around the world. Their platinum-certified hits like "¡Corre!", "Llorar," "Me Voy," "¿Con Quién se Queda el Perro?", and "Espacio Sideral" are just a few staples of their vast catalog of memorable lyrics and melodies.
Their career has been marked by sold-out shows and multiple nominations to the music industry’s most prestigious awards, earning them a Grammy and six Latin Grammys so far, among many other accolades.