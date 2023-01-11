TAMPA — The California rock band Tesla will perform Thursday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Formed in 1981, Tesla is ranked at No. 22 on VH1's 100 Greatest Artists of Hair Metal. The group has sold 14 million albums in the United States.
The band’s bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic,1970’s rock and roll. Tesla shares the same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith.
The band’s 1986 debut album “Mechanical Resonance” would eventually go platinum, nestled comfortably in the Top 40, and produce the iconic hard rock hits “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.” Today, “Mechanical Resonance” lives on as one of the most successful and acclaimed debuts of the era.
The band followed their debut release with “The Great Radio Controversy” in 1989. The album featured the singles “Heaven’s Trail,” “Hang Tough,” “Love Song,” and “The Way It Is.”
In 2020, Tesla celebrated the 30th anniversary of “Five Man Acoustical Jam,” one of the band’s most iconic albums. “Five Man Acoustical Jam,” a live album recorded in 1990 using acoustic guitars, has endured many of the same taste-changing challenges that affected many in the post-grunge world, but through it all, their blue-collar work ethic and dedication to their faithful fan base has helped them not just survive, but thrive.
Other studio albums released by Tesla include “Psychotic Supper” (1991), “Bust a Nut” (1994), “Into the Now” (2004), “Forever More” (2008), “Simplicity” (2014), and “Shock” (2019).
The band’s current lineup includes bassist Brian Wheat and guitarist Frank Hannon, along with vocalist Jeff Keith, drummer Steve Brown, and guitarist Dave Rude.