CLEARWATER — The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo will play Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $45.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
On their current tour, the Gipsy Kings will take audiences back to the south of France with flamenco guitars and booming Spanish vocals.
“Music has always been a passion,” said Baliardo, lead guitarist, in a press release promoting the tour. “Even after all this time, after all these years of touring and working. It has given us so much. We have matured, we have developed in music, and it has been so good for us.”
Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop to the tune of 20 million albums sold, the Grammy Award-winning hit-makers behind “Bamboléo” continue to celebrate in their own blistering tradition.
Uniting the family Reyes and the family Baliardo, the band continues a tradition that has drawn famous fans such as Picasso, Cocteau, Dali and Chaplin. From playing on the streets of Cannes and the hedonistic heights of St. Tropez, Gipsy Kings have broken world music barriers as one of the rare groups to climb the U.S. and World music charts. Featured in films such as “Sing,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Toy Story 3” and “Glee,” the band has embraced western classics by Bob Marley, the Doobie Brothers and the Eagles with globe-hopping grace, while also incorporating dramatic cues from Brazilian and Caribbean culture.
Now bringing the party back to the United States, the Gipsy Kings will raise the roof returning to their groundbreaking eponymous album and the nomadic spirit that has led them to their latest, “Savor Flamenco.”