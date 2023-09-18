A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Expend4bles’
Genre: Action
Cast: Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa,
Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy García
Director: Scott Waugh
Rated: R
A new generation joins the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in “Expend4bles.”
Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, the Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.
The film is scheduled to be released on Sept. 22 by Lionsgate.
‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’
Genre: Spy, action and comedy
Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson
Director: Robert Rodriguez
Rated: PG
When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.
The film will be released on Sept. 22 by Netflix.
‘Cassandro’
Genre: Biographical drama
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo, El Hijo del Santo and Bad Bunny
Director: Roger Ross Williams
Rated: R
Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal), a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life. Based on a true story.
The film was released by Amazon Studios in a limited number of theaters on Sept. 15, and will begin streaming via Prime Video on Sept. 22.
‘Flora and Son’
Genre: Musical comedy-drama
Cast: Eve Hewson, Jack Reynor, Orén Kinlan, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Director: John Carney
Rated: R
Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, “Flora and Son” explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on Sept. 22, prior to streaming on Apple TV+ beginning Sept. 29.
‘It Lives Inside’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Vik Sahay, Gage Marsh, Beatrice Kitsos, and Betty Gabriel
Director: Bishal Dutta
Rated: PG-13
Sam (Megan Suri) is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.
The film is set for release by Neon on Sept. 22.
‘No One Will Save You’
Genre: Science fiction thriller
Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Ginger Cressman, Jack Duhame, Geraldine Singer, and Dari Lynn Griffin
Director: Brian Duffield
Rated: PG-13
Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) is a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up — until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.
The film is scheduled to be released as a Hulu original on Sept. 22.
‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’
Genre: Crime and drama miniseries
Cast: Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and Ben Robson
Directors: Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström
The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.
The series is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 22 on Peacock.