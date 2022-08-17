Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event
The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, just outside Florida CraftArt Gallery at the crossroads of Central Avenue and Fifth Street in downtown St. Petersburg.
Festival hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival is currently accepting artist applications online at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially made works are not eligible.
The Florida CraftArt Festival, held the weekend before Thanksgiving in downtown St. Petersburg, attracts tens of thousands of art lovers and collectors. The two-day outdoor festival showcases a juried exhibition of fine craft and offers an opportunity for visitors to interact with and buy directly from the artists.
The festival also offers an “Emerging Artist” category for Florida artists. This free program offers emerging artists mentoring, a free booth, photography, and postcards valued at $960, as well as the opportunity to show and sell their work. To qualify, artists must not have exhibited in an outdoor festival or had a solo show. To learn more about the Emerging Artist program, visit FloridaCraftArt.org/applicants.
The deadline for festival artists to apply online for inclusion in the Florida CraftArt Festival is Thursday, Sept. 1. For more information, call Janie Lorenz at 727-821-7391, email info@FloridaCraftArt.org, or visit floridacraftart.org/craftart/25th-annual-florida-craftart-festival/.
Judge Bill Griffith, the former executive director of Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, will award $10,000 in cash awards to the artists. Art lovers and fine craft collectors support the festival through the Collectors’ Circle and commit to purchase artists’ work in advance of the festival. They award their chosen artist(s) with a plaque and receive valuable festival benefits.
Gotta Groove Band to play First Friday Seminole event
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will unleash a barrage of classic rhythm and blues Friday, Sept. 2, 6 to 9 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, the event will feature the talents of The Gotta Groove Band, a group of musicians who have a passion for classic rhythm & blues. With a diverse set list encompassing generations of popular music, the band has always had a focus on R&B, soul, funk, and anything with a groovy beat. The show will be presented on Seminole City Center’s main street in front of Studio Movie Grill.
With nearly half a century of combined musical talent and experience, Gotta Groove is always jamming with ever-evolving brass and wind arrangements, improv instrumentals, killer funk solos, and an impressive vocal range from grungy blues to Prince and other ‘80s pop hits. Their musical influences include Tower of Power, James Brown, Ray Charles, Delbert McClinton, Macio Parker, Santana, Norah Jones, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Quincy Jones, and more.
First Friday Seminole also features a variety of Seminole City Center merchants, food, and a high stakes raffle fueled by cool prizes provided by Irish31. Irish31 and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will be selling hot dogs.
As a new feature, First Friday Seminole is seeking vocalists to kick off each event with the presentation of the National Anthem. If you know someone who is an incredible singer, email gerry@williamclare.com for more information.
Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase Seminole City Center tenants and vendors. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted at this time.
Call Gerry Cachia at 727-423-9825 or email gerry@williamclare.com for more information. Seminole City Center is at 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Pinellas Community Players seeks new members
DUNEDIN — The Pinellas Community Players continues to grow.
This ensemble without limits is for adult and high school senior and junior players of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments, as well as a pianist.
Rehearsals begin Thursday, Sept. 22, 7:15 to 8:45 p.m., in the Friendship Hall at the First United Methodist Church of Dunedin, 421 Main St., Dunedin.
To register, visit mydms.me/Pinellas-Community-Players.
The group has weekly rehearsals and at least one performance a month. Membership costs $25 a month. Participants will need their own instrument and their own music stand.
TSAA to kick off 2022-23 club year
TARPON SPRINGS — The board of the Tarpon Springs Art Association is planning the 2022-23 club year.
The first regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. in the Tarpon Springs Community Center, 400 S. Walton Ave.
Meetings are held September thru April. Most are held the first Monday of each month, but due to the Labor Day holiday the September meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 12.
The TSAA is non-profit organization dedicated to promoing interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art, to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists, and to share in and learn from artistic knowledge and experiences.
For membership and more information, visit tarponspringsartassociation.com or call 727-452-1521.
