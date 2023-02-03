TAMPA — Psychedelic pop act Arlie will perform Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $31. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
The Nashville-based outfit is led by singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Nathaniel Banks. The band recently kicked off a U.S. headline tour in Birmingham, Alabama.
This is the first outing since a fall tour supporting LA natives and fellow indie pop band the Wrecks, which saw both bands traverse the country from San Diego to Rhode Island throughout October and November. Earlier in 2022, Arlie went on the road for the “Break the Curse Tour,” in support of the band’s first full-length album. “Break the Curse” is the band’s follow-up to the 2018 debut EP “Wait.”
With over 104 million worldwide streams and counting, Arlie first began in the summer of 2015 as a solo bedroom project for Banks, eventually evolving to a full-band live act by 2017 and growing a fervent fan following in their hometown of Nashville and beyond.
By 2018, Banks had joined forces with Adam Lochemes and Carson Lystad – musicians and fellow students at Nashville’s Vanderbilt and Belmont University. The three quickly bonded over a shared vision for a more uplifting musical landscape. Together they sought to create a live show that was expressive, inspired and universal.
Hailed for its striking synthesis of classic pop melodies with wildly creative modern production, Arlie’s 2018 “Wait” EP included such hit singles as “didya think” and “big fat mouth.” The project immediately drew acclaim for its invigorating songcraft, meticulous production, and playful, summertime energy.
“Break the Curse,” released on Atlantic Records, finds Arlie drawing on timeless pop influences to make music that is at once nostalgic and forward-thinking. The album title also underscores the band’s stance against the long-standing hip vs. un-hip dichotomy that’s hard to avoid within the world of “indie” music.
“Once you heal and integrate the inner critic in your own head, making peace with and loving all parts of yourself, you don’t feel the need to go around making harsh criticism of other people’s art or music or tastes,” Banks said.
Driven by kinetic, punk-rock energy and informed by decades of pop music, the album’s debut single “karma” boasts an understated air of nuance and sophistication. Other tracks — such as the electronically driven, emotionally cathartic title track “break the curse” and the pop-minded single “landline” — carry Arlie’s ambitious musical signature, exhibiting a meticulous obsession with saturation, contrast and space.