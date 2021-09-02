A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
- Genre: Superhero
- Cast: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung
- Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
- Rated: PG-13
Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 3 in theaters by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios.
‘Cinderella’
- Genre: Romantic musical comedy
- Cast: Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan
- Director: Kay Cannon
- Rated: PG
Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take on the story you grew up with.
Our ambitious heroine (Camilla Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab G, she perseveres to make them come true.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 3 by Amazon Prime Video.
‘Worth’
- Genre: Biography
- Cast: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, and Laura Benanti
- Director: Sara Colangelo
- Rated: PG-13
Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.
Based on true events, Worth is a moving reminder of the power of empathy and the value of human connection.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release and simultaneous Netflix debut Sept. 3.
‘Afterlife of the Party’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, Timothy Renouf, Adam Garcia, Gloria Garcia and Spencer Sutherland
- Director: Stephen Herek
- Not rated
A social butterfly (Victoria Justice) experiences the biggest party foul of all … dying during her birthday week.
To her surprise, she’s given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she’s worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky.
The film is scheduled to be released by Netflix Sept. 2.
‘The Gateway’
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Frank Grillo, Zach Avery, Bruce Dern and Keith David
- Director: Michele Civetta
- Rated: R
Shea Whigham is Parker, a down-on-his-luck social worker who finds himself in over his head when he tries to protect his client from her recently paroled husband. Can Parker save the family from the violent threat of the maniacal drug dealer and his crew, desperate to reclaim their priceless stash?
The film is scheduled to be released in theatres and on video on demand Sept. 3.
‘Wild Indian’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, and Kate Bosworth
- Director: Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.
- Not rated
Decades after covering up his classmate’s murder, Michael (Michael Greyeyes) has moved on from his reservation and fractured past. When a man who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Michael goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife (Kate Bosworth) and boss (Jesse Eisenberg) from the demons of his past.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 3 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘We Need to Do Something’
- Genre: Psychological horror
- Cast: Vinessa Shaw, Sierra McCormick, Pat Healy, John James Cronin, and Lisette Alexis
- Director: Sean King O’Grady
- Not rated
After Melissa (Sierra McCormick) and her family seek shelter from a storm, they become trapped.
With no sign of rescue, hours turn to days and Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy (Lisette Alexis) might have something to do with the horrors that threaten to tear her family — and the entire world, apart.
The film will be theatrically released by IFC Films Sept. 3.
‘Zone 414’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Guy Pearce, Matilda Lutz, Jonathan Aris, and Travis Fimmel
- Director: Andrew Baird
- Rated: R
Zone 414 is a dangerous, dark colony of humanoids known as “the city of robots.”
The colony’s creator (Travis Fimmel) hires private investigator David Carmichael (Guy Pearce) to track down his missing daughter. David teams up with Jane (Matilda Lutz), a highly advanced A.I. equipped with the same technology of her fellow humanoids, but with all the emotions, feelings and dreams of a human being. They travel through the city uncovering clues and a crime that calls into question the origins and true purpose behind the city of artificial humans.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 3 by Saban Films.
‘Yakuza Princess’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Masumi, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Eijiro Ozaki, and Kenny Leu
- Director: Vicente Amorim
- Rated: R
Set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo in Brazil — the largest Japanese diaspora in the world — “Yakuza Princess” follows Akemi (Masumi), an orphan who discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate.
Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates, Akemi must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead.
The film is scheduled for release Sept. 3 through Magnet Releasing.
Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.