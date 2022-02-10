Art Lofts, Spirits of St. Pete to present Valentween 2022
ST. PETERSBURG — A reception for “Valentween 2022: Illuminati/Illuminaughty” will be presented Saturday, Feb. 12, 5 to 9 p.m., at the Art Lofts, 10 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg.
The reception is free and open to the public. Individual tarot readers have their own prices for readings.
This year's event features the Valentween art show, sponsored by Spirits of St. Petersburg. The show will feature the erotic use of light. This year, the awards will be decided by the public: Attendees will vote on their favorite works and the top winners will get cash prizes for First, Second, and Third places. A photo op spot for Valentween will also be available, so bring your cell phones. Avacado (Kristi Capone) will provide snacks. Darjuxena’s B.R.E.W.S. Dance Show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tarot card readings are also available for those who want to see where their love lives will go for 2022. Individual tarot readers have their own prices for readings.
This year is also a 2-for-1 show. B. Stark Art Studios is sponsoring the Tarot Card Project Sneak Peek, with 20 artists showing their works on both walls of Stark's studio and in the kitchen area. The official show will open in October, with 78 artists depicting their interpretation of an assigned tarot card, and a tarot deck made from these images. This sneak peek is a perfect enticement, and prints of images will be for sale.
“Valentween 2022: Illuminati/Illuminaughty” runs through Feb. 28.
Pinellas Recovers Grants now open
LARGO — Creative Pinellas’ Pinellas Recovers Grants are now open.
Pinellas Recovers Grants will help artists and nonprofit arts organizations recover from the effects of the Covid-related economic losses while supporting underserved communities. Creative Pinellas was one of 24 local arts agencies nationwide selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant for $500,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.
“We very motivated to apply for and get this NEA grant,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair, “because we know how important it is to get funding for the arts in Pinellas County. This is actually the fourth COVID-related funding program Creative Pinellas has initiated or worked on, including the Arts Community Relief Fund in the spring of 2020, and the Cares Act funds through the County, which distributed over $3.5M to artists and arts organizations. Today, we are very pleased to be contributing an additional $500,000 to the well-being of the arts in our community. When the National Endowment for the Arts granted us these funds, we knew this would allow us to strengthen our mission and spark a positive change for Pinellas County.”
Creative Pinellas will use the NEA funds to provide grants directly to eligible artists and arts organizations, to support public participation with individual artists and their work, and to support salaries, stipends to artists, marketing and promotions for arts and cultural organizations. There is no match required.
Guidelines and online applications opened Feb. 1. The deadline for arts organizations to apply is March 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. The deadline for individual artists to apply will be March 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pinellas Recovers grants are a one-year program beginning April 11, 2022, for arts organizations and april 25, 2022, for individual artists, and are in addition to the annual Creative Pinellas Professional Artists and Emerging Artists grants. It will award the following:
• 21 individual artist project grants from $2,500 to $10,000
• 25 organization operating grants from $2,500 to $50,000 (based on up to 10% of the organization’s operating budget for 2019 to present)
“These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.” said Ann Eilers, NEA’s acting chair.
To be eligible for a Pinellas Recovers grant, arts organizations must have a DUNS number. Once an organization has a DUNS number, it will then need to get an Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) in SAM.gov using their DUNS number. The process may take up to a few weeks. It is strongly recommended that you start now by going to dnb.com/duns-number.html.
This is not required for individual artists.
To apply, review guidelines, or for more information, visit www.creativepinellas.org/pinellasrecovers.
Painters to host plein air event
The Pastel Society of Tampa Bay and the Dunedin Fine Art Center will host Beauty on the Tampa Bay Saturday, Feb. 19.
This event is open to all regional pastel painters. Artists will gather in any of four convenient locations at 9 a.m. to register and get stamped to participate. The four locations are spread across the Tampa Bay area to allow maximum participation, and include Safety Harbor, Tarpon Springs, downtown Tampa and Dunedin. Canvases will be stamped and signed between 9 and 10 a.m. Then artists will scatter across the area in search of inspiration. Artists will paint outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the artwork must be returned for framing and judging. All paintings are returned to the Dunedin Fine Art Center, where framing assistance and a framing workstation are available on site.
A reception will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. with refreshments. Catherine Bergman, curator of exhibits at DFAC, will serve as the judge and will award cash prizes for Best Beach/Seascape, Best Cityscape, and Best Landscape. A People’s Choice Award also will be named. The artwork will be on display at the DFAC that evening and on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The entry fee is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers to benefit the Pastel Society of Tampa Bay.
Artists may register between 9 and 10 a.m. at any of these locations:
• Phillippe Park, 2525 Phillippe Parkway, Safety Harbor, in the first parking lot, set of picnic tables on the water’s edge.
• Anderson Park, 39699 U.S. 19 N., Tarpon Springs, in Shelter 1
• Stirling Art Studio, 730 Broadway, Dunedin, second floor
• Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, in front of Ulele Restaurant by the footbridge near the pond.
For information, visit Pastelsocietyoftampabay.com.
Local author shares the importance of self-hugging
MADEIRA BEACH — With the mission to raise the self-esteem of men, women and children, Sherry Duquet, author of “Violet the Hugging Octopus” and co-owner of Madeira Beach Yoga, is encouraging people to use a self-hugging technique that she has shared while teaching yoga classes and in her best-selling children’s book.
Common understanding and research studies show that hugging helps reduce stress and even aids in protecting people against illness. Adjusting to our new pandemic lives has lessened the frequency of hugging between individuals. This has underscored the value of self-hugging, which also delivers strong emotional and health benefits.
“Self-hugging is free, easy to learn and can help boost self-esteem from the first time you try it,” said Duquet. “We all could use some self-hugging right now, and I want to show everyone how easy it is to do and how good it can feel.”
For information about Duquet, visit SherryDuquet.com.