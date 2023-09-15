ST. PETERSBURG — The Original Wailers will perform Friday, Sept. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $24 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
In 1974 when Bob Marley went solo, on the brink of international stardom, he surprised the music community by choosing an American born lead guitarist, Al Anderson. It was Anderson's stunning lead work on such classics as “No Woman, No Cry” and “Three O'clock Road Block” that first alerted rock fans to the Wailer's music.
Andersons' musical achievements with Bob Marley & The Wailers include the platinum award winning albums, “Live at the Lyceum,” “Babylon by Bus” and platinum album “Legend.”
The Original Wailers received their own Grammy nomination in 2013 for their album “Miracle,” making it Andersons' second Grammy nomination. Anderson is the sole member of the Bob Marley & The Wailers mid-1970s lineup in the Original Wailers.
The Original Wailers also include Chet Samuel on lead vocals and guitar; Omar Lopez on bass guitar; Paapa Nyarkoh on drums; and Adrian AK Cisneros on keyboards and organ. Together, they continue the legacy of Bob Marley & The Wailers' music.
Cas Haley also will perform.
Haley is a talented singer-songwriter with a soulful voice and a gift for creating music that combines different genres and influences. Born and raised in Texas, he was exposed to a wide range of musical styles from a young age, including country, rock, blues, and reggae. He began playing music at an early age and quickly discovered that he had a natural talent for singing and playing guitar.